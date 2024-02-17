How much snow did we get in Greater Cincinnati? Here are Friday's snowfall totals

Friday brought the region's second significant snowfall of the season so far. Flakes began appearing in the late afternoon and continued through the evening.

According to data collected by the National Weather Service, Greater Cincinnati received between 1 and 4 inches of snow Friday, depending on the area. The report for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was 1.3 inches, while Waynesville in Warren County had a report of 5.4 inches.

Snowfall amounts recorded Friday:

Amelia 2.5"

Batavia 2.5"

Cherry Grove 2"

Covedale 2.3"

CVG 1.3"

Fairfax 2.2"

Hebron 2.2"

Lakeside Park 1.8"

Lebanon 3"

Loveland 2.1"

Mason 3"

Oakbrook 2.1"

Oxford 4.1"

Sharonville 3"

Silverton 2.5"

Waynesville 5.4"

Wilder 1.8"

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati snow totals: How much snow did Cincinnati get?