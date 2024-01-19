How much snow did we get in Greater Cincinnati? Snowfall totals so far

Snow blanketed Greater Cincinnati on Friday morning, the first substantial snow to grace the area this winter season.

According to data collected by the National Weather Service, Greater Cincinnati received between 1 and 3 inches of snow overnight, depending on the area. Florence in Northern Kentucky has the highest recorded amount so far at 3.1 inches. There were 2.2 inches recorded in Hebron and 1.7 inches in Mainville early Friday.

Snowfall amounts recorded Friday morning:

Union: 2.6 inches.

Hebron: 2.2 inches.

Burlington: 2.4 inches.

Cherry Gove: 2 inches.

Harrison: 1.8 inches.

Lebanon: 1.9 inches.

New Miami: 1.5 inches.

Silverton: 1 inch.

Withamsville: 1.5 inches.

Cleves: 1.9 inches.

Dent: 2 inches.

Sharonville: 2.3 inches.

Wilder: 2 inches.

Beckett Ridge: 2 inches.

Northbrook: 1.3 inches.

Maineville: 1.7 inches.

Higher totals were seen south and east of here. Carter Caves State Park in Kentucky and Rosemont, Ohio recorded 4 inches. Mineral Wells, West Virginia, recorded 4.2 inches, and Kenna, West Virginia, recorded 4.4 inches.

Periods of light snow will continue into Friday night. Much of the Cincinnati area is expected to get total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. However, Butler and Warren counties might get as much as 2 to 4 inches.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Butler County Sheriff's Office have declared Level One Snow Emergencies. This declaration includes all county, township, city, and state roadways.

Kenton County has also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency, effective until rescinded.

A Level One Snow Emergency is designed to advise motorists of hazardous road conditions created by ice, blowing and drifting snow.

The weather service says to prepare for slippery roads, adding that hazardous conditions could affect commute times as snow piles up quickly on cold roads. Drivers are being urged to travel slowly and use caution.

