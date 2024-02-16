How much snow did Iowa get? Here's the latest snow totals, and how it will impact your commute.

Snow returned to Iowa Friday morning, but will it impact your commute?

The National Weather Service in Des Moines said on social media Friday morning that roads are slick with icy patches. But central Iowans should expect to see snow come to an end Friday morning and linger mid- to late morning over southern Iowa.

The NWS in Des Moines issued a hazardous weather outlook statement Friday morning for portions of central Iowa, which will experience light snow this morning with additional snow accumulations of generally an inch or less.

What are Iowa road conditions?

The Iowa DOT is reporting roadways partially or completely covered in snow across most of western, central and southeast Iowa. In the Des Moines metro, roadways that are completely or partially covered in snow as of 7 a.m. include:

I-80 between U.S. 65 in Altoona and exit 164 in Newton;

I-235 between exit 3 on Eighth Street and 73 rd Street and Third Street in Des Moines;

I-80 between U.S. 6 toward De Soto and exit 121, Jordan Creek Parkway, in West Des Moines; and

I-35 between I-235 and exit 102 near Ankeny.

More: How to check Iowa road conditions, DOT cameras amid winter storms

Is there a storm warning or watch?

A special weather statement was issued by NWS Friday morning for some eastern Iowa cities to expect bands of light snow, which will lead to minor snow accumulations across the area Friday morning. For portions of southwest Iowa and west central Iowa, a hazardous weather outlook was issued Friday morning with snow showers across southwest Iowa that are expected to continue through noon Friday. For the most updated information on weather statements and forecasts, visit weather.gov and search for your location.

Snow totals in Iowa available Friday morning, according to NWS

Snowfall totals across Iowa as of Feb. 16 morning per the National Weather Service.

Des Moines International Airport: 3.5”

Adel: 3.4”

Windsor Heights: 3.2”

Grimes: 2.7”

Polk City: 2.5”

Norwalk: 2.2”

Pella: 1”

Montezuma: 1”

Lytton: 1”

Yale: 2.2”

Luther: 2”

Dedham: 2”

Carroll: 1.5”

Sac City: 1”

Milford: 1.8”

Oakland Acres: 0.8”

Toledo: 0.5”

Webster City: 0.5”

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Snow totals in Iowa. How much snow will Des Moines get?