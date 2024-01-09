How much snow did Oklahoma City, rest of state get in January storm?

A blue jay is seen Jan. 9 in a backyard garden in Edmond after an overnight light snow.

Thanks to strong winds and "blizzardlike conditions," it may be hard to tell how much snow really fell across Oklahoma Monday and Tuesday.

Blowing snow has made it difficult, according to the National Weather Service in Norman, to get accurate snowfall measurements.

But according to preliminary estimates, Woodward and the surrounding area received the most snow in the state, an estimated three to four inches. The rest of northwestern Oklahoma received between one to three inches of snow.

While high winds and blizzardlike conditions have made it difficult to get accurate snowfall measurements, we've made a preliminary snowfall map from this past event.



Don't see an accurate amount for your area? We greatly appreciate any reports!#okwx #texomawx #txwx pic.twitter.com/ZgQ4cqorFq — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 9, 2024

Anywhere from 0.1 to one inches of snow fell in Oklahoma City and much of central and western Oklahoma.

To create snowfall reports, the meteorologists in Norman receive information from partners, observers and the public. Any reports on snow amounts are welcome, the weather service said.

