How much snow did Oklahoma get? See snow total estimates across the state

Snow began falling across Oklahoma on Super Bowl Sunday, and continued into Monday morning.

While Monday's forecast pointed to a sunny day with temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s, some schools announced closures or delayed openings.

Updates: Oklahoma City area school closures after Super Bowl Sunday snow

How much snow did OKC, Oklahoma get?

According to estimates from the National Weather Service in Norman, the highest snow accumulations occurred just north of Lawton, where a heavy band of snow dropped between six to 12 inches.

An estimated two to three inches of snow fell in Oklahoma City, and less than that east of I-35.

As snow continues to taper off early this morning here is a look at preliminary snow estimates from across the area. This was compiled based on reports we have received so far. If you have a report to add, let us know! #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/AJ36insZXb — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 12, 2024

