How much snow did Rochester get? More on the way

Whipping winds ripped through the western New York overnight, as many in the Rochester region awakened to see a blanket of fresh snow.

How much snow did Rochester NY get?

Approximately 2.2 inches of snow was measured at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport as of midnight, with some more (not-yet-measured) snow falling overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Snow forecast for Rochester NY

Another inch or so of lake effect snow is expected to fall throughout Monroe County Friday morning, said Weather Service Meteorologist Kirk Apffel. However, with lake effect snow, accumulation totals will vary by location, with some communities seeing just a trace amount of snow and other areas expected to see far more than an inch of fresh snow, he said.

There's a chance of 3 to 6 inches of snow to fall in Rochester between Friday night into early Sunday morning, according to the Weather Service.

Wind advisory remains in effect for Rochester NY

High winds will also continue to diminish Friday "and will drop off dramatically throughout the day," Apffel said, following a wind advisory that predicted up to 50 mph gusts through Friday morning. The peak gust recorded at the airport was 48 mph, recorded at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Friday's high temperature is expected to reach the low 30s, which is just below normal in Rochester for mid-February. Saturday is predicted to be a bit cooler - with an expected high of 28 degrees - before warming back to the mid-30s on Sunday, according to the Weather Service.

Weather in Rochester NY: Snowfall averages

Last winter, 50.4 inches of snow fell in Rochester, with the snowiest month of March tallying 20.5 inches at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, where the Weather Service measures for Rochester's officials snow total. The normal seasonal snowfall average is around 102 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

To date this winter, 37.3 inches of snow have fallen at the Rochester airport, according to the Weather Service. Halfway through February - which is traditionally one of Rochester's snowiest months - less than 3 inches of snow were tallied at the airport this month.

Rochester's snowiest season in the last two decades was in 2002-03, when 135.2 inches fell. The least snowy season in he last 20 years was this past winter, according to the Weather Service. The least snowy winter on record was in 1932-33, when only 29.2 inches fell.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: How much snow did we get?