How much snow did Rochester get over the weekend? The latest snowfall totals

Nearly 4 inches of snow landed at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport over the weekend, but warmer weather is ahead for this coming week, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

With the lake effect snow falling in the Rochester region over the weekend, some lakeside communities saw more snow, but the total at the airport between Friday and Sunday tallied 3.9 inches, bringing Rochester's official seasonal snowfall total to 41.2 inches, as of Sunday, according to the Weather Service.

Weather in Rochester NY: Forecast

After Monday, additional flakes will stall as warmer weather is predicted in the Rochester region, said Weather Service Meteorologist Kirk Apffel.

"It will warm up a little on Tuesday and a lot on Wednesday," he said. Wednesday's high is predicted to surpass 50 as the warmest day of the week. Thursday's high is expected just under 50 and on Tuesday and Friday the high is predicted to be closer to 40. Rain is also possible on Thursday and Friday.

The normal high in Rochester for the third week of February is around 36 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

