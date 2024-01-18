How much snow did western NY get? The latest snowfall totals

As winter weather and snow hit Rochester this week, snow accumulation varied across areas and neighborhoods.

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday, with up to another foot of snow expected in parts of western New York, including Genesee, Wyoming and Erie counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The heaviest remaining lake effect snow is expected Thursday morning, said Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Mitchell. Another foot or 2 of snow is possible near Watertown on Thursday, he said.

Here are updated forecast snowfall amounts.



This is the additional snowfall that is expected from 1 pm this afternoon through 7 pm Thursday.



This does *not* include what has already occurred.



Here are the latest snowfall amounts from the Weather Service:

Monroe County

Rochester Airport - 0.9 inches

Genesee County

Pembroke - 6.3 inches

Erie County

Buffalo Airport - 12 inches

Kenmore - 7.1 inches

Jefferson County

Copenhagen - 30 inches

Black River - 24.8 inches

Watertown - 17.4 inches

West Carthage - 17 inches

