How much snow did western NY get? The latest snowfall totals

Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
As winter weather and snow hit Rochester this week, snow accumulation varied across areas and neighborhoods.

A lake effect snow warning remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday, with up to another foot of snow expected in parts of western New York, including Genesee, Wyoming and Erie counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The heaviest remaining lake effect snow is expected Thursday morning, said Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Mitchell. Another foot or 2 of snow is possible near Watertown on Thursday, he said.

Here are the latest snowfall amounts from the Weather Service:

Monroe County

  • Rochester Airport - 0.9 inches

Genesee County

  • Pembroke - 6.3 inches

Erie County

  • Buffalo Airport - 12 inches

  • Kenmore - 7.1 inches

Jefferson County

  • Copenhagen - 30 inches

  • Black River - 24.8 inches

  • Watertown - 17.4 inches

  • West Carthage - 17 inches

