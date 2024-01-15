How much snow will eastern PA get? Here are the snowfall projections as winter weather advisory issued

Jan. 15—A coastal storm set to impact eastern Pennsylvania is no longer shaping up to be a blockbuster, but will still make its presence felt by leaving behind several inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for the entire region from 7 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday. The snow will lead to slippery road conditions, and possibly even a hazardous morning commute, the advisory warns.

Snowfall projections from the weather service's Mount Holly, N.J., forecast office show 3 to 4 inches of snow across most of the region.

The snow will likely start Monday night, earlier than initially expected, and continue into Tuesday as a low pressure system passes off the coast.

Areas to the north and west, including Berks, Chester and Montgomery County are expected to receive the most snow from the storm, and accumulations of more than 4 inches are even possible in some localized areas, according to the weather service.

Expect "continued light but steady snowfall across the Lehigh Valley and Poconos," the weather service's forecast discussion notes. Areas to the south and east will be in the 2-3 inch range due to the potential for dry air mixing in, according to the forecast discussion.

If the forecast holds, it could mark an end to the snow drought in Philadelphia, which hasn't had a measurable snowfall in nearly two years. The last snow measured at Philadelphia International Airport was on Jan. 29, 2022, when 7.5 inches fell.

A rapid strengthening of the storm that would have led to higher snowfall totals is no longer expected. The forecast discussion notes that "some question remains about how close the surface low passes," which could further affect snowfall totals.

The system will pass out to sea by Tuesday night, with any lingering precipitation rapidly moving away, according to the forecast discussion.

While the region will escape a major snow event with this storm, another system expected to move in Thursday night into Friday could deliver.

There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for that storm, but "a decent chance exists for another widespread snowfall, possibly relatively significant," the forecast discussion notes.

In any event, the presence of cold arctic air that has moved into the region makes it likely that any precipitation will fall as snow. High temperatures all week will struggle to get above freezing. On Wednesday, a high of just 25 is expected.

After the storm Thursday night into Friday, an even colder air mass is expected to move in Saturday, with highs again in the 20s, according to the forecast discussion.