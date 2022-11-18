How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm
AccuWeather forecasters say a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury some locations in western New York with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and possibly stamp new marks in the weather history books.
The National Weather Service said the snow could paralyze the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.
Here's how much snow has fallen since Wednesday in western New York.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
RUSHFORD - 4 inches
ALFRED - 1.8 inches
ANGELICA - 2 inches
WELLSVILLE - 2 inches
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
LITTLE VALLEY - 12 inches
PERRYSBURG - 6.1 inches
CATTARAUGUS - 10.5 inches
ISCHUA - 7.3 inches
ALLEGANY STATE PARK - 5.5 inches
FRANKLINVILLE- 4 inches
OLEAN - 3.5 inches
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY
GERRY - 12 inches
CASSADAGA - 8 inches
KENNEDY - 12.1 inches
JAMESTOWN - 8.9 inches
FREDONIA - 11.5 inches
DEWITTVILLE - 6 inches
FALCONER- 9 inches
DUNKIRK - 10.5 inches
MAYVILLE - 8.5 inches
DEWITTVILLE - 8.5 inches
ERIE COUNTY
ORCHARD PARK - 36 inches
HAMBURG - 33.9 inches
BLASDELL - 31 inches
WALES - 26.3 inches
EDEN - 25 inches
WEST SENECA - 25 inches
BOSTON - 23.8 inches
HOLLAND - 10 inches
GLENWOOD - 17 inches
SARDINIA - 6.8 inches
ANGOLA - 22 inches
EAST AURORA - 17.2 inches
COLDEN - 21.3 inches
CHEEKTOWAGA - 19 inches
DEPEW - 13 inches
ELMA - 22 inches
AKRON - 9.5 inches
BUFFALO - 19.5 inches
GENESEE COUNTY
CORFU -10.5 inches
STAFFORD - 6.9 inches
LE ROY - 6 inches
BATAVIA - 12 inches
JEFFERSON COUNTY
EVANS MILLS - 8.2 inches
WEST CARTHAGE - 5 inches
WATERTOWN - 4.9 inches
HEDNERSON HARBOR - 4.5 inches
LEWIS COUNTY
COPENHAGEN - 4.5 inches
HIGHMARKET - 4.4 inches
LOWVILLE - 3 inches
CONSTABLEVILLE - 3.5 inches
CHASES LAKE - 1.3 inches
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
MOUNT MORRIS - 1 inch
DANSVILLE - 1 inch
MONROE COUNTY
HAMLIN - 2.3 inches
SCOTTSVILLE - 2.1 inches
HONEOYE FALLS - 2 inches
NORTH CHILI - 1.9 inches
BROCKPORT - 1 inch
PITTSFORD - 1 inch
FAIRPORT - 0.8 inch
PENFIELD - 1.6 inches
NIAGARA COUNTY
LOCKPORT - 4 inches
RAPIDS - 3.5 inches
NEWFANE - 1.3 inch
SANBORN - 2.1 inches
NORTH TONAWANDA - 4 inches
NIAGARA FALLS - 1 inch
ONTARIO COUNTY
CANANDAIGUA - 1 inch
GENEVA - 0.4 inch
ORLEANS COUNTY
LAKESIDE - 1.2 inches
MEDINA - 3.1 inches
OSWEGO COUNTY
MEXICO - 16.8 inches
MINETTO - 10.7 inches
OSWEGO - 7.3 inches
LACONA - 6.3 inches
FULTON - 5 inches
WAYNE COUNTY
WALWORTH - 0.5 inch
PALMYRA - 0.3 inch
MACEDON - 0.4 inch
WYOMING COUNTY
ATTICA - 17.4 inches
NORTH JAVA - 16 inches
WARSAW - 12.2 inches
WYOMING - 11 inches
SILVER SPRINGS - 6 inches
