How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

AccuWeather forecasters say a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury some locations in western New York with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and possibly stamp new marks in the weather history books.

The National Weather Service said the snow could paralyze the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Here's how much snow has fallen since Wednesday in western New York.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

RUSHFORD - 4 inches

ALFRED - 1.8 inches

ANGELICA - 2 inches

WELLSVILLE - 2 inches

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

LITTLE VALLEY - 12 inches

PERRYSBURG - 6.1 inches

CATTARAUGUS - 10.5 inches

ISCHUA - 7.3 inches

ALLEGANY STATE PARK - 5.5 inches

FRANKLINVILLE- 4 inches

OLEAN - 3.5 inches

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

GERRY - 12 inches

CASSADAGA - 8 inches

KENNEDY - 12.1 inches

JAMESTOWN - 8.9 inches

FREDONIA - 11.5 inches

DEWITTVILLE - 6 inches

FALCONER- 9 inches

DUNKIRK - 10.5 inches

MAYVILLE - 8.5 inches

DEWITTVILLE - 8.5 inches

ERIE COUNTY

ORCHARD PARK - 36 inches

HAMBURG - 33.9 inches

BLASDELL - 31 inches

WALES - 26.3 inches

EDEN - 25 inches

WEST SENECA - 25 inches

BOSTON - 23.8 inches

HOLLAND - 10 inches

GLENWOOD - 17 inches

SARDINIA - 6.8 inches

ANGOLA - 22 inches

EAST AURORA - 17.2 inches

COLDEN - 21.3 inches

CHEEKTOWAGA - 19 inches

DEPEW - 13 inches

ELMA - 22 inches

AKRON - 9.5 inches

BUFFALO - 19.5 inches

GENESEE COUNTY

CORFU -10.5 inches

STAFFORD - 6.9 inches

LE ROY - 6 inches

BATAVIA - 12 inches

JEFFERSON COUNTY

EVANS MILLS - 8.2 inches

WEST CARTHAGE - 5 inches

WATERTOWN - 4.9 inches

HEDNERSON HARBOR - 4.5 inches

LEWIS COUNTY

COPENHAGEN - 4.5 inches

HIGHMARKET - 4.4 inches

LOWVILLE - 3 inches

CONSTABLEVILLE - 3.5 inches

CHASES LAKE - 1.3 inches

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

MOUNT MORRIS - 1 inch

DANSVILLE - 1 inch

MONROE COUNTY

HAMLIN - 2.3 inches

SCOTTSVILLE - 2.1 inches

HONEOYE FALLS - 2 inches

NORTH CHILI - 1.9 inches

BROCKPORT - 1 inch

PITTSFORD - 1 inch

FAIRPORT - 0.8 inch

PENFIELD - 1.6 inches

NIAGARA COUNTY

LOCKPORT - 4 inches

RAPIDS - 3.5 inches

NEWFANE - 1.3 inch

SANBORN - 2.1 inches

NORTH TONAWANDA - 4 inches

NIAGARA FALLS - 1 inch

ONTARIO COUNTY

CANANDAIGUA - 1 inch

GENEVA - 0.4 inch

ORLEANS COUNTY

LAKESIDE - 1.2 inches

MEDINA - 3.1 inches

OSWEGO COUNTY

MEXICO - 16.8 inches

MINETTO - 10.7 inches

OSWEGO - 7.3 inches

LACONA - 6.3 inches

FULTON - 5 inches

WAYNE COUNTY

WALWORTH - 0.5 inch

PALMYRA - 0.3 inch

MACEDON - 0.4 inch

WYOMING COUNTY

ATTICA - 17.4 inches

NORTH JAVA - 16 inches

WARSAW - 12.2 inches

WYOMING - 11 inches

SILVER SPRINGS - 6 inches

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: How much snow did Buffalo, Rochester NY get? Latest snowstorm totals