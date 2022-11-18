How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

AccuWeather forecasters say a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury some locations in western New York with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and possibly stamp new marks in the weather history books.

The National Weather Service said the snow could paralyze the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Here's how much snow has fallen since Wednesday in western New York.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

  • RUSHFORD - 4 inches

  • ALFRED - 1.8 inches

  • ANGELICA - 2 inches

  • WELLSVILLE - 2 inches

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

  • LITTLE VALLEY - 12 inches

  • PERRYSBURG - 6.1 inches

  • CATTARAUGUS - 10.5 inches

  • ISCHUA - 7.3 inches

  • ALLEGANY STATE PARK - 5.5 inches

  • FRANKLINVILLE- 4 inches

  • OLEAN - 3.5 inches

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

  • GERRY - 12 inches

  • CASSADAGA - 8 inches

  • KENNEDY - 12.1 inches

  • JAMESTOWN - 8.9 inches

  • FREDONIA - 11.5 inches

  • DEWITTVILLE - 6 inches

  • FALCONER- 9 inches

  • DUNKIRK - 10.5 inches

  • MAYVILLE - 8.5 inches

  • DEWITTVILLE - 8.5 inches

ERIE COUNTY

  • ORCHARD PARK - 36 inches

  • HAMBURG - 33.9 inches

  • BLASDELL - 31 inches

  • WALES - 26.3 inches

  • EDEN - 25 inches

  • WEST SENECA - 25 inches

  • BOSTON - 23.8 inches

  • HOLLAND - 10 inches

  • GLENWOOD - 17 inches

  • SARDINIA - 6.8 inches

  • ANGOLA - 22 inches

  • EAST AURORA - 17.2 inches

  • COLDEN - 21.3 inches

  • CHEEKTOWAGA - 19 inches

  • DEPEW - 13 inches

  • ELMA - 22 inches

  • AKRON - 9.5 inches

  • BUFFALO - 19.5 inches

GENESEE COUNTY

  • CORFU -10.5 inches

  • STAFFORD - 6.9 inches

  • LE ROY - 6 inches

  • BATAVIA - 12 inches

JEFFERSON COUNTY

  • EVANS MILLS - 8.2 inches

  • WEST CARTHAGE - 5 inches

  • WATERTOWN - 4.9 inches

  • HEDNERSON HARBOR - 4.5 inches

LEWIS COUNTY

  • COPENHAGEN - 4.5 inches

  • HIGHMARKET - 4.4 inches

  • LOWVILLE - 3 inches

  • CONSTABLEVILLE - 3.5 inches

  • CHASES LAKE - 1.3 inches

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

  • MOUNT MORRIS - 1 inch

  • DANSVILLE - 1 inch

MONROE COUNTY

  • HAMLIN - 2.3 inches

  • SCOTTSVILLE - 2.1 inches

  • HONEOYE FALLS - 2 inches

  • NORTH CHILI - 1.9 inches

  • BROCKPORT - 1 inch

  • PITTSFORD - 1 inch

  • FAIRPORT - 0.8 inch

  • PENFIELD - 1.6 inches

NIAGARA COUNTY

  • LOCKPORT - 4 inches

  • RAPIDS - 3.5 inches

  • NEWFANE - 1.3 inch

  • SANBORN - 2.1 inches

  • NORTH TONAWANDA - 4 inches

  • NIAGARA FALLS - 1 inch

ONTARIO COUNTY

  • CANANDAIGUA - 1 inch

  • GENEVA - 0.4 inch

ORLEANS COUNTY

  • LAKESIDE - 1.2 inches

  • MEDINA - 3.1 inches

OSWEGO COUNTY

  • MEXICO - 16.8 inches

  • MINETTO - 10.7 inches

  • OSWEGO - 7.3 inches

  • LACONA - 6.3 inches

  • FULTON - 5 inches

WAYNE COUNTY

  • WALWORTH - 0.5 inch

  • PALMYRA - 0.3 inch

  • MACEDON - 0.4 inch

WYOMING COUNTY

  • ATTICA - 17.4 inches

  • NORTH JAVA - 16 inches

  • WARSAW - 12.2 inches

  • WYOMING - 11 inches

  • SILVER SPRINGS - 6 inches

