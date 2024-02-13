How much snow has fallen so far: See inch counts by town for North Jersey

New Jersey's latest winter storm largely lived up to meteorologists' expectations, bringing nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the state by mid-Tuesday morning.

The highest totals were recorded in Sussex County, according to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers. Wantage received 10.7 inches as of 9:30 a.m., while 8 inches fell in Sparta by 8 a.m. Here are some more totals per Ziff and the National Weather Service.

Current snow totals NJ

Wantage: 10.7 inches

Sparta: 8

West Caldwell: 5.9

Cedar Grove: 5.7

West Milford: 5.5

Fair Lawn: 5.5

Ramsey: 5

Oakland: 4.8

Verona: 4.5

Montvale: 4.5

Montclair: 4

Harrison: 4

Paramus: 3.8

Much of North Jersey remained under a winter storm warning through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Morris County's warning is set to end at 3 p.m., while the notice for Passaic and Bergen counties extends until 6 p.m.

These areas are also under a hazardous weather outlook through Tuesday night along with Sussex and Warren counties. The outlook calls for potential "widespread travel disruptions" caused by heavy snow and sleet accumulations.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Snow fall totals NJ: Inch count reports by North Jersey town