How much snow has fallen? Rhode Island snow storm updates

The first snow of the season dropped only a few of inches of snow overnight in Rhode Island but is expected to continue throughout the day.

The storm is expected have a brief lull in the morning, followed by another round of moderate to heavy snow in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In the afternoon, temperatures will drop below freezing, potentially creating an icy mess.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. on Monday.

How much snow is Rhode Island predicted to get?

Providence is forecasted to see 1 to 2 inches of snow, while parts of Northern Rhode Island could see 4 to 6 inches according to the National Weather Service. Along the coast,, less than 1 inch is predicted.

Here is a loop of model simulated #snowfall rates today, not expected to be exact. The loop is from 6 AM to 7 PM. The green color is hourly snowfall rates of 1+ inches. This moderate to heavy snow at times is expected this afternoon, especially across RI & eastern MA. #MAwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/kfnvYvrc7B — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2024

Snow totals: How much snow has fallen so far in Rhode Island?

As of 5:15 a.m., these are the snowfall totals in Rhode Island, according to the NWS. Many of these measurements were taken between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.:

West Warwick: 3.4 inches

Cumberland : 3.2 inches

Glocester: 2.5 inches

Providence: 1.5 inches

East Providence: 1.5 inches

Richmond: 1.8 inches

Here is a preliminary snowfall report map across southern New England as of 3 AM from the reports given to us so far. Keep the reports coming! #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/eSiJ2YDJfe — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2024

In other parts of New England, significantly more snow has already fallen. Parts of Massachusetts received 8 inches of snow overnight, and parts of Connecticut received 6 inches of snow.

How are the roads?

If you’re asking yourself “How are the roads today?” before heading out, there’s an easy way to check: the RIDOT traffic cameras.

The Department of Transportation has live traffic cameras for every major artery of the state highway system, giving drivers an easy way to check on if it’s icy on Interstate 295, if there’s an accident on Interstate 95 or if there is traffic backup on the Claiborne Pell Bridge heading into, or out of, Newport.

Find the list of cameras here.

Ahead of the storm at a press conference yesterday, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti and Governor Dan McKee told drivers to stay off the roads during the storm unless absolutely necessary.

A snowstorm dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow across Rhode Island overnight on Jan. 7. This photo shows conditions in Coventry, Rhode Island.

"But if you are on the roads," McKee said, "let's make sure that we keep our distance from those workers that are clearing the roads for our safety. Plowing is not easy."

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, RIDOT has reported several crashes along main highways.

Flights canceled at TF Green due to snowstorm

Nearly a dozen flights flying out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport were canceled on Sunday morning due to the weather.

American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines all canceled flights in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the flight tracker. There are canceled flights through 9 a.m. this morning, with a few exceptions.

As of 7 a.m., flights taking off after 10 a.m. are listed as "on time," with the exception of one canceled JetBlue flight. However, the snow is expected to resume in the afternoon after a lull so travelers should check the status of their flights.

So far, Rhode Island has avoided power outages

While there were concerns, so far, Rhode Island has avoided power outages.

The only major outages in the region are in Worcester County, Massachusetts, where the snowfall from this storm has been heavier, there are 3,841 outages reported as of 7:10 a.m.

The National Weather Service has cautioned that power outages are possible throughout the region today due to the heavy, wet snows and wind associated with this storm. In advance of the storm, Rhode Island Energy has put additional crews in place to deal with any outages. They've staffed additional line crews and forestry teams for the event, Gov. Dan McKee said yesterday, at a press conference.

For up-to-date information on outages, see the power outage map below which updates every 15 minutes.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI weather: Live snow storm coverage, snow totals for Rhode Island