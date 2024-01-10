How much snow has fallen in Tahoe so far? Here are the totals — and latest forecast

As the winter season progresses, snow continues to hit the Tahoe region.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service announced a winter weather warning, in effect until Wednesday, for areas above 3,500 feet in the southern Cascades and Sierra Nevada, including Tahoe.

The winter storm is expected to bring high amounts of snow to Northern California, along with travel restrictions.

“Expect major travel delays, with possible road closures, chain controls, (and) near whiteout conditions at times,” the weather service wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A snow squall is also possible, making travel dangerous.

According to the weather service in Reno, a snow squall is “an intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and falling temperatures leading to a sudden onset of white-out conditions and icy roads.”

Northern California is expected to receive about 1 to 3 inches of snow in areas above 2,500 feet. Areas above 3,500 feet can expect 1 to 2 feet of new snowfall, according to the post.

How much snow has already fallen in Tahoe?





As of Wednesday, here’s how much snow has fallen at ski and snowboarding resorts in Tahoe so far this season, according to their websites:

How is this season’s snowpack in the Sierra Nevada?

In the last 24 hours, the Sierra Nevada has received approximately 3 inches of snow, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, a research field station in the Sierra Nevada.

“Snowfall has been light but we are seeing heavier snowfall rates develop around the area,” the laboratory wrote on X.

The laboratory predicts new snow totals of around 18 to 24 inches in the Sierra Nevada by Wednesday night.

Though a plethora of snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada region, scientists have warned that California is experiencing a depletion of snowpack. With very little snow melting into reservoirs to replace what Californians are currently using, the state could fall back into a drought.

However, experts say there is still time for the water year to continue developing.

What’s in the forecast for Tahoe?

Snow is in forecast for Tahoe over the next five days, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday night, Tahoe is expected to see 3 to 7 inches of new snow.

Thursday’s forecast shows sunny skies with a high near 32 degrees and a low near 13 degrees.

There is a 10% chance of snow after 4 p.m. on Friday with a high near 36 and a low around 21. In the evening, there will be a 60% chance of snow of less than a half inch possible.

On Saturday, an 80% chance of snow is predicted with 1 to 2 inches possible. The high will be near 38 and the low around 18.

Sunday will see a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. with mostly sunny skies. The high will be near 40 and the low around 15.

