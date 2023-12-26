Here’s how much snow fell in Boise on Tuesday morning. Is there more to come?

Boise didn’t get a white Christmas. But it did get a white day-after-Christmas.

About 1 inch of snow fell across the Treasure Valley early Tuesday, according to National Weather Service at Boise meteorologist Anna Lindeman. The snow started around 5 a.m., getting lighter near the afternoon, she told the Idaho Statesman.

It slowed as the storm made its way eastward. She said the agency received a few reports of slideoffs as snow stuck to the roadways.

Light snow is falling this morning across much of the area including the #Boise Metro. Snow will accumulate on untreated roadways for slick conditions. Please uses caution and allow extra time to get to your destination. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/HUS4J6FHc5 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) December 26, 2023

No more snow was forecast for the rest of the week, Lindeman said.

“We could see some very light precipitation on Thursday and again over the weekend as conditions warm up,” Lindeman said. “But this is going to be it for the next week or so for snow.”

She said this winter has so far been drier than normal.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials declared in June that El Niño had begun, forecasting warmer and drier weather than usual for Idaho through spring, the Statesman previously reported. El Niños and their counterparts, La Niñas, are naturally occurring weather phenomena that typically alternate every couple of years because of how the Pacific Ocean interacts with the air above it.

“We’ve been seeing more high-pressure systems that have been drying us out,” Lindeman said by phone. “That can be correlated with an El Niño year. Usually with those we’re a little warmer and we see less precipitation.”

High temperatures in Boise later this week are forecast in the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal, she said.

Low temperatures are expected to be right around the freezing mark.

‘Think cold’: Idaho ski areas embrace snowmaking as warm, dry winter leaves slopes sparse

Curious what the weather term ‘inversion’ means? Here’s what it is, why it happens in Boise