How much snow fell in Kansas City on Saturday, Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quick-hitting snowstorm dropped our season’s first flakes across the Kansas City area Saturday evening into Sunday morning, and at least locally the final totals are close to what was forecast earlier this week.

Here are some notable figures from around the area from the National Weather Service in Kansas City:

Kansas City International Airport: 2.2 inches

Lawrence: 4.5 inches

Liberty: 3 inches

Trenton: 4 inches

Chillicothe: 4 inches

St. Joseph: 2.3 inches

Independence: 1.5 inches

Olathe: 1.5 inches

Pleasant Hill: 1.1 inches

Blue Springs: 1.3 inches

Raymore: 1.5 inches

Oak Grove: 1.5 inches

Savannah: 2 inches

Boonville: Dusting

While the majority of the Kansas City region fell squarely into the dusting to three inch forecast, it’s a different story as you head west into central and southeastern Kansas, where they hit the jackpot.

For starters, the National Weather Service in Topeka said it measured 7.2 inches of snow with this storm after having only 6.1 inches all of last winter.

While Lawrence served the immediate Kansas City area’s high mark of 4.5 inches, that pales in comparison to totals as you head toward Wichita. The following are all figures from cities in Kansas:

Marion: 14.1 inches

Burns: 13 inches

Hillsboro: 13 inches

Hesston: 12.7 inches

Hutchinson: 12 inches

Pretty Prairie: 11 inches

Kingman: 10.8 inches

Council Grove: 10.5 inches

Mount Hope: 10 inches

Lyons: 10 inches

Americus: 9 inches

Wichita: 8 inches

Emporia: 7.8 inches

FOX4 Weather doesn’t expect snow to start this week, but bundle up because the next few days will be cold.

