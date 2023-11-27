How much snow fell in Kansas City on Saturday, Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quick-hitting snowstorm dropped our season’s first flakes across the Kansas City area Saturday evening into Sunday morning, and at least locally the final totals are close to what was forecast earlier this week.
Here are some notable figures from around the area from the National Weather Service in Kansas City:
Kansas City International Airport: 2.2 inches
Lawrence: 4.5 inches
Liberty: 3 inches
Trenton: 4 inches
Chillicothe: 4 inches
St. Joseph: 2.3 inches
Independence: 1.5 inches
Olathe: 1.5 inches
Pleasant Hill: 1.1 inches
Blue Springs: 1.3 inches
Raymore: 1.5 inches
Oak Grove: 1.5 inches
Savannah: 2 inches
Boonville: Dusting
While the majority of the Kansas City region fell squarely into the dusting to three inch forecast, it’s a different story as you head west into central and southeastern Kansas, where they hit the jackpot.
For starters, the National Weather Service in Topeka said it measured 7.2 inches of snow with this storm after having only 6.1 inches all of last winter.
While Lawrence served the immediate Kansas City area’s high mark of 4.5 inches, that pales in comparison to totals as you head toward Wichita. The following are all figures from cities in Kansas:
Marion: 14.1 inches
Burns: 13 inches
Hillsboro: 13 inches
Hesston: 12.7 inches
Hutchinson: 12 inches
Pretty Prairie: 11 inches
Kingman: 10.8 inches
Council Grove: 10.5 inches
Mount Hope: 10 inches
Lyons: 10 inches
Americus: 9 inches
Wichita: 8 inches
Emporia: 7.8 inches
FOX4 Weather doesn’t expect snow to start this week, but bundle up because the next few days will be cold.
