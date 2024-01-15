How much snow fell in Louisville? See snow totals for Kentucky cities

Kentucky turned into a winter wonderland Sunday night and early Monday, with snow showers touching most of the state. The Louisville metro area received up to an inch of snow, while cities farther south received even more.

A second round of snow showers was expected to hit southern and eastern Kentucky Monday afternoon and night, meaning some portions of the state could receive up to 7 inches of snow by the end of the day, the National Weather Service of Louisville said in a statement. Occasional snow showers and flurries were forecast to arrive in Louisville beginning Monday afternoon, but accumulations were expected to be light.

Here are snowfall reports from the National Weather Service for some Kentucky cities:

Louisville (from the National Weather Service office in Highview): 1 inch

Elizabethtown: 1 inch

Bowling Green: 1.8 inches

Vine Grove: 1.4 inches

Hodgenville: 1 inch

Campbellsville: 2 inches

Glasgow: 3 inches

