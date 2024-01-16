How much snow fell in Mississippi on MLK day? See which city matched temperature records

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was Monday, Mississippians were plunged into snowy and icy weather.

In the state's northern cities, residents were treated to several inches of snow, while southern cities received sleet and freezing rain.

North Mississippi

Across the board, northern Mississippi cities received several inches of snow between Monday morning, Jan. 15, and Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

Below are some of the Mississippi cities with the highest recorded snowfall on Monday:

A fountain at Strawberry Patch Park in Madison, Miss., continues to run, encasing it with icicles Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023. A winter storm bringing frigid temperatures and frozen precipitation moved into the state Monday night.

Horn Lake: 7.6 inches by 1:30 p.m. Monday

Hernando: 7.4 inches by 1:20 p.m. Monday

Ashland: 7.0 inches by 1:30 p.m. Monday

Corinth: 7.0 inches by 5 p.m. Monday

Holly Springs: 6.5 inches by 6:30 p.m. Monday

Olive Branch: 5.3 inches by 4:30 p.m. Monday

Senatobia: 4.3 inches by 5:49 p.m. Monday

Batesville: 3.5 inches by 5:38 p.m. Monday

Longer days?: When will the days start getting longer in Mississippi? Here's what to know

Greenwood matches 45-year-old record

In the Delta, Greenwood matched a record for the lowest temperature for Jan. 15.

Monday, the low temperature in Greenwood was a mere 15 degrees Fahrenheit. On Jan. 15, 1979, the low temperature was also 15 degrees Fahrenheit and had not been matched until Monday.

Oxford

Ole Miss rebels and other Oxford residents woke up to a snowy winter wonderland Monday morning.

As of 7:35 a.m., Jan. 15, Oxford had 1.5 inches of snow. The snow continued as the day progressed and by 7:26 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, Oxford had 3.2 inches of snow on the ground.

The university's campus sat covered with snow and empty of students; the spring semester begins next Monday, Jan. 22.

Starkville

A little farther south, the bulldogs got their fair share of wintry weather, too. Unlike Oxford, Starkville got mostly ice, freezing rain and sleet.

By 7:26 p.m. Monday, Starkville had received 0.1 inches of snow, enough for a light dusting over cars and sidewalks.

The sleet and snow was enough for Mississippi State University's campus to shut down. Students, who resumed classes Tuesday, began the spring semester remotely.

Other school shutdowns: Mississippi weather: See how winter storm, ice affected schools, colleges

Jackson

Jacksonians were advised to take caution on Monday as several roads shut down due to the icy weather. Several schools in the area shut down for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

By 7:30 p.m. Monday night, Hinds County had received up to 0.1 inches of sleet and freezing rain.

More: Updated forecast for winter weather in Jackson: Will there be snow, ice on MLK Day?

Protect your pipes: How to keep your pipes from freezing during cold temperatures? See tips here

Madison

Ice-covered walking trails cut a pattern across Strawberry Patch Park in Madison, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023. A winter storm brought frigid tempers and frozen precipitation when it moved into the state Monday night.

Madison had similar results as Jackson. Kids stayed home as Madison County schools shut down, but any hoping for a day of sledding are out of luck.

Instead of fluffy snow, the Madison and Gluckstadt areas got freezing rain and sleet.

By 4:29 p.m. Monday, the area had received 0.1 inches of freezing rain that coated the ground.

The Iowa State University data map notes that by the evening, bridges were starting to freeze and accidents were reported on I-55.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How many inches of snow fell in MS on MLK day Jan. 15 2024