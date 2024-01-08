How much snow fell in southeastern PA? Here are the latest snow totals

Jan. 7—The region had its first snowfall of 2024 on Saturday.

While snow totals where generally low across southeastern Pennsylvania, which saw much of the precipitation fall as rain, areas to the north and west saw much higher amounts. Up to a foot of snow fell in parts of the Poconos.

Here are the snow totals from the National Weather Service:

Berks County

— Lyons (2.6 miles SE): 6 inches

— Mertztown: 5.3 inches

— Bernville (1.3 miles SW): 5.1 inches

— Earl Township: 4.7 inches

— Birdsboro: 4.1 inches

— Hamburg: 4 inches

— Reading (1 mile ESE): 3 inches

— Reading Regional Airport: 2.4 inches

— Reading (3.5 miles SW): 2.1 inches

Bucks County

— East Rockhill Township: 2.5 inches

— New Hope: 2 inches

— Lumberville (1 mile SSE): 1.9 inches

— Souderton (1.4 ENE): 1.7 inches

— Jamison: 1.5 inch

— Fricks: 1.1 inches

— Langhorne (3.4 NNE) 1 inch

— Northampton Township (1 mile SSE): 0.5 inches

— Croydon (0.4 miles SW): Trace

Chester County

— East Coventry Township: 3 inches

— Spring City: 2.3 inches

— East Nantmeal Township: 2 inches

— Warwick Township (2 miles E): 2 inches

— Pottstown (3.0 miles SSE) 1.7 inches

— West Caln Township: 1.3 inches

— Exton (2.1 SE): 0.1 inches

— Chads Ford (3 miles SW): Trace

— West Chester (2 miles SE): Trace

— West Chester: (2.4 miles SSE): Trace

Delaware County

— Bryn Mawr (0.7 miles W): 0.3 inches

— Upper Chichester (1.4 miles W): 0.1 inches

Montgomery County

— Pennsburg: 2.7 inches

— New Hanover Township: 2.6 inches

— Trappe (1 mile SSE): 2 inches

— Schwenksville: 2 inches

— Gilbertsville: 1.8 inches

— Eagleville: 1.1 inches

— East Norriton: 1.1 inches

— Valley Forge: 1 inch

— Skippack (2.6 miles ESE): 0.7 inches

— Plymouth Meeting: 0.2 inches

— Willow Grove (0.9 miles ESE): Trace