How much snow will Green Bay and Appleton get tonight, Thursday? 2-4 inches, weather service says

After a month without snow, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall across much of northeastern and central Wisconsin Thursday morning.

After weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures, northeastern Wisconsin will finally get some more snow.

The National Weather Service Green Bay issued a winter weather advisory for most of northeastern and central Wisconsin, including the Green Bay and Appleton areas, from midnight today until noon Thursday.

Scott Cultice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay, said the area can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Cultice said the snow will start falling Wednesday evening and continue throughout the night — the heaviest expected around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s — potentially a little colder up north.

The winter weather advisory was issued primarily to warn people of a potentially hazardous commute Thursday morning, Cultice said.

"Initially, probably some of the snow will melt on contact. We'll probably see a slushy couple inches first thing tomorrow morning," Cultice said. "That could make the roads slippery in spots, but hopefully the road crews will be up and at 'em."

As of Wednesday, it has been Wisconsin's warmest February on record, Cultice said. The Appleton and Green Bay areas are about 16.5 degrees above average for this time of year, he said, and the last time the National Weather Service Green Bay measured an inch of snowfall was Jan. 13.

This time last month, parts of the Fox Valley and Green Bay areas were hit with around two feet of snow and dangerously cold wind chills. But after the winter storms, temperatures rose above normal, and stayed like that.

Last fall, meteorologists anticipated Wisconsin would have a mild winter, as it is an El Niño year — meaning cyclically warmer Pacific Ocean waters result in warmer winter temperatures.

While temperatures this week are dipping back to feeling a bit more like winter, the mild weather will likely stick around, Cultice said.

This week's snow is "nothing that we can't handle here," he said.

