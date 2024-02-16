How much snow will we get? Here's the Delaware weekend weather forecast as storm nears

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t snowy days yet to come in Delaware, including Saturday.

The National Weather Service announced that a fast-moving storm will produce a brief period of accumulating snow in the Northeast this weekend, with accumulating snow possible from a portion of the Central Plains into the Mid-Atlantic.

Light snow falls at the Wilmington Riverfront on Tuesday February 13, 2024.

A swath of accumulating snow will spread from the Midwest into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday night. While a quick-moving low-pressure system sweeps across the south during the day before exiting into the western Atlantic at night. An area of light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop over the northern portion of this system, with 2 inches to 4 inches of snow expected to drop from eastern Missouri to southern New Jersey and Delaware.

The weather service cautions travelers that late-night commutes from Washinton D.C. up to Philadelphia metro areas “could be dicey” on Friday evening.

What is the weather like in Delaware today?

Drivers face a messy commute along Concord Pike as a combination of rain and snow falls during the early morning hours in Wilmington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Portions of central and northern Delaware and inland Sussex County are under a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. on Friday to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Snow may briefly become heavy late on Friday night before tapering off early on Saturday and is expected to accumulate between 2 inches and 5 inches in central and northern Delaware. Inland Sussex County is forecast to receive between 1 inch and 3 inches of snow

The National Weather Service warns drivers that roads will be slippery and urges travelers to slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be found out by calling 511.

Along with snow concerns, a gale warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday for coastal waters from Cape May, New Jersey, to Cape Henlopen and from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island.

Northwest winds between 20 knots and 25 knots are expected, with gusts up to 35 knots and seas between 2 feet and 5 feet.

Bundled-up University of Delaware students exit Smith Hall after the early morning snow ceased falling in Newark, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Delaware Bay waters north of East Point, New Jersey, to Slaughter Beach and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point, New Jersey, to Slaughter Beach also are under a gale warning until 10 a.m. on Friday. Northwest winds between 15 knots and 25 knots are expected, with gusts up to 35 knots and rough waters.

Strong winds for all areas under the gale warning will result in hazardous seas, potentially capsizing or damaging vessels and reducing visibility.

The National Weather Service advises mariners to alter plans to avoid these conditions by remaining in port, seeking safe harbor, altering course or securing their vessels for severe conditions.

Delaware snow forecast

Light snow falls at the Wilmington Riverfront on Tuesday February 13, 2024.

Friday will become increasingly cloudy during the day as the high lingers near 43 degrees. Winds between 10 mph and 15 mph will be present, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Friday evening welcomes a 100% chance of snow, mainly after midnight, that could be heavy at times and result in 2 inches to 4 inches of accumulation. The low will be around 29 degrees with winds around 5 mph.

Saturday begins with a 60% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., cloudy skies that gradually become mostly sunny and a high near 38 degrees. Winds between 5 mph and 15 mph will be present in the afternoon. By nightfall, skies will be mostly clear with a low around 22 degrees. Winds between 5 mph and 10 mph will be present, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 10 mph and 15 mph. Sunday night will see mostly clear skies and a low around 26 degrees.

President’s Day will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.

