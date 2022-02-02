How much snow, ice will Pennsylvania get Thursday and Friday? See projected inch counts
Are we in for a lot of snow this week? It depends on where you are.
The eastern part of the state will be mostly rain this time. But the deeper you go out west, the more snow you'll see and some people could see as much as a foot.
In the east, the storm, which is slated to begin Thursday, will begin as a soaking rain. But as temperatures drop, the precipitation will change from rain to snow. It will continue to fall on Friday, when most areas will see the change over.
Central parts of the state will also see mainly rain on Thursday, but the further you go west, the quicker it will change over.
However western parts of the state, gas up the snow blower because you could see as much as a foot. Even if you see rain at the start, it won't take long to see a change over.
Everyone will want to be careful on the roads both days.
How much snow can you expect?
Here's the latest totals as of Tuesday night from the National Weather Service.
Altoona: ice Thursday, 1-3 inches of snow Friday
Bedford: rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Bloomsburg: wintery mix Thursday, inch of snow Friday
Bradford: 6-10 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday
Carlisle: soaking rain Thursday, coating Friday
Chambersburg: soaking rain Thursday, snow showers Friday
Clearfield: 3-5 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday
Coudersport: 8-12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday
Doylestown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Erie: 6 to 12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday
Emporium: 6 to 12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday
Harrisburg: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Johnstown: wintry mix Thursday, 1-3 inches of snow Friday
Lancaster: Soaking rain Thursday, showers Friday
Laporte: rain turning to snow Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow Friday
Lebanon: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Levittown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Lewistown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Lock Haven: rain turning to snow Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow Friday
Mount Pocono: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Mount Union: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Newtown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Pottsville: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Renovo: 3-5 inches of snow Thursday, up to 2 inches of snow Friday
Selinsgrove: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
Somerset: soaking rain Thursday, 1-3 inches of snow and ice Friday
State College: rain to snow on Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow Friday
Warren: 8-12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers on Friday
Williamsport: rain to snow on Thursday, up to 6 inches of snow Friday
York: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday
