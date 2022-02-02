How much snow, ice will Pennsylvania get Thursday and Friday? See projected inch counts

Are we in for a lot of snow this week? It depends on where you are.

The eastern part of the state will be mostly rain this time. But the deeper you go out west, the more snow you'll see and some people could see as much as a foot.

In the east, the storm, which is slated to begin Thursday, will begin as a soaking rain. But as temperatures drop, the precipitation will change from rain to snow. It will continue to fall on Friday, when most areas will see the change over.

Snow day: Another winter storm to dump snow and ice on western Pennsylvania

Warm it up: Should I start my car and let it warm up in cold weather? Experts explain the best way to do it.

Central parts of the state will also see mainly rain on Thursday, but the further you go west, the quicker it will change over.

However western parts of the state, gas up the snow blower because you could see as much as a foot. Even if you see rain at the start, it won't take long to see a change over.

Everyone will want to be careful on the roads both days.

How much snow can you expect?

Here's the latest totals as of Tuesday night from the National Weather Service.

Altoona: ice Thursday, 1-3 inches of snow Friday

Bedford: rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Bloomsburg: wintery mix Thursday, inch of snow Friday

Bradford: 6-10 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday

Carlisle: soaking rain Thursday, coating Friday

Chambersburg: soaking rain Thursday, snow showers Friday

Clearfield: 3-5 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday

Coudersport: 8-12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday

Doylestown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Erie: 6 to 12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday

Emporium: 6 to 12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers Friday

Harrisburg: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Johnstown: wintry mix Thursday, 1-3 inches of snow Friday

Lancaster: Soaking rain Thursday, showers Friday

Laporte: rain turning to snow Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow Friday

Lebanon: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Levittown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Lewistown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Lock Haven: rain turning to snow Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow Friday

Mount Pocono: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Mount Union: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Newtown: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Pottsville: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Renovo: 3-5 inches of snow Thursday, up to 2 inches of snow Friday

Selinsgrove: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

Somerset: soaking rain Thursday, 1-3 inches of snow and ice Friday

State College: rain to snow on Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow Friday

Warren: 8-12 inches of snow Thursday, snow showers on Friday

Williamsport: rain to snow on Thursday, up to 6 inches of snow Friday

York: soaking rain Thursday, wintry mix Friday

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Ice storm warning, various snow accumulations for PA Thursday, Friday