How much snow was there in Lexington and Central Kentucky? Is more coming?

Most areas of Kentucky got varying amounts of snow accumulation as the latest winter storm rolled in Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In Lexington there were reports of 2.8 to 3.3 inches of snow, according to NWS meteorologist Samantha Micholwidz. It’s possible that another half-inch could get added to the total with Friday morning’s snowfall.

Surrounding counties in Kentucky received similar snow accumulations. Micholwidz said the highest reported amount was 3.5 inches just outside of Frankfort.

The storm was expected to taper off throughout Friday, ending sometime in the afternoon, according to Micholwidz. Fayette County and virtually every county in Kentucky is under a winter weather advisory until at least 10 p.m. A wind chill advisory will be in effect for central and Western Kentucky from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Areas in Western Kentucky saw approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow, according to Andy Lesage, an NWS meteorologist in Paducah. Lesage said a snow band moved through Western Kentucky around 4-or 5 a.m., which provided most of the accumulation.

Dry air is settling in Friday morning, which will make snow fluffier and could add an additional tenth of an inch of snow in the area, according to Lesage.

Western Kentucky was placed under a winter weather advisory until noon central time, according to the NWS.

Areas in Eastern Kentucky were under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday while Harlan, Letcher and Pike counties were under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday. The NWS said snow accumulation was expected along with brief periods of freezing drizzle.

Areas in Harlan, Letcher and Pike counties were expected to see 2 to 5 inches of snow, with higher amounts atop Black and Pine mountains, according to the NWS.

A wintry weather system will continue to push through the area today and tonight, allowing accumulating snow to continue across the area.

At this same time approximately 30 years ago, there was a historic snow storm that also featured arctic cold temperatures, according to the NWS. Lexington received more than 10 inches of snow and temperatures in the area got down to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Shelbyville got hit the hardest, with 23 inches of snow and a low temperature of -37 degrees. The NWS said Shelbyville set an all-time record for lowest temperature recorded in Kentucky.

30 years ago this week the Ohio Valley experienced historic cold.