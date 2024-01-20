How much snow in NJ? Totals in Monmouth, Ocean County

For the second time in less than one week, a snow storm dumped buckets across New Jersey.

Jersey Shore and South Jersey residents spent much of Friday shoveling their driveways and salting their sidewalks. The snow began Thursday night and continued through Friday evening, before tapering off.

The highest snowfall total near the Jersey Shore was in the Whiting area of Manchester, where the National Weather Service reported 5.6 inches of snow. An estimated 6.5 inches of snow fell in Hopewell Township in Cumberland County and East Greenwich in Gloucester County, the highest totals in the state.

More: Day after NJ snow storm, Ocean, Monmouth counties dig out

Pockets of North Jersey, especially in the western part of the state, also saw snow accumulation.

The Weather Service records snowfall as reported by trained spotters, members of the public and the media, and there could be multiple reports during the day in the same town.

Check out the summary below for snowfall totals in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and our map for complete snowfall data across New Jersey.

Monmouth County snowfall totals

Highlands: 2.2 inches

Millstone: 4 inches

Neptune: 4 miles

Long Branch: 3.5 inches

Howell: 4.8 inches

Freehold: 4.2 inches

Keyport: 3 inches

Leonardo (Middletown): 2.5 inches

Ocean County snowfall totals

Barnegat: 3.8 inches

Bayville (Berkeley Township): 3 inches

Beachwood 2.5 inches

Brick: 3.4 inches

Jackson: 5.1 inches

Lanoka Harbor (Lacey): 4 inches

Little Egg Harbor: 3.5 inches

Manahawkin (Stafford): 4 inches

Point Pleasant: 3.1 inches

Surf City: 2 inches

Toms River: 3.2 inches

Tuckerton: 4 inches

Whiting (Manchester): 5.6 inches

Mike Davis has spent the last decade covering New Jersey local news, marijuana legalization, transportation and a little bit of everything else. He's won a few awards that make his parents very proud. Contact him at mdavis@gannettnj.com or @byMikeDavis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Snow NJ: Snowfall totals from snowstorm in Monmouth, Ocean counties