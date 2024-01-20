How much snow in NJ? Totals in Monmouth, Ocean County
For the second time in less than one week, a snow storm dumped buckets across New Jersey.
Jersey Shore and South Jersey residents spent much of Friday shoveling their driveways and salting their sidewalks. The snow began Thursday night and continued through Friday evening, before tapering off.
The highest snowfall total near the Jersey Shore was in the Whiting area of Manchester, where the National Weather Service reported 5.6 inches of snow. An estimated 6.5 inches of snow fell in Hopewell Township in Cumberland County and East Greenwich in Gloucester County, the highest totals in the state.
Pockets of North Jersey, especially in the western part of the state, also saw snow accumulation.
The Weather Service records snowfall as reported by trained spotters, members of the public and the media, and there could be multiple reports during the day in the same town.
Check out the summary below for snowfall totals in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and our map for complete snowfall data across New Jersey.
Monmouth County snowfall totals
Highlands: 2.2 inches
Millstone: 4 inches
Neptune: 4 miles
Long Branch: 3.5 inches
Howell: 4.8 inches
Freehold: 4.2 inches
Keyport: 3 inches
Leonardo (Middletown): 2.5 inches
Ocean County snowfall totals
Barnegat: 3.8 inches
Bayville (Berkeley Township): 3 inches
Beachwood 2.5 inches
Brick: 3.4 inches
Jackson: 5.1 inches
Lanoka Harbor (Lacey): 4 inches
Little Egg Harbor: 3.5 inches
Manahawkin (Stafford): 4 inches
Point Pleasant: 3.1 inches
Surf City: 2 inches
Toms River: 3.2 inches
Tuckerton: 4 inches
Whiting (Manchester): 5.6 inches
