How much snow will Pennsylvania get Friday and Saturday? See projected inch counts
Once again, we're getting snow. Some might need a snow blower, others might need a shovel, and a lot might get away with just a broom.
A nor'easter is expected to come in from the coast on Friday afternoon and while the there is still plenty of time for the track to change, it looks like everyone will at least see some snow.
In Pennsylvania, people who live on the eastern part of the state will see the most snow, which is slated to start Friday and end early Saturday. This is good news if you don't like snow and live in our state, but if you live in New England, it means you're in for a rough weekend.
The National Weather Service is still tracking the storm, but it made initial calls Wednesday evening.
How much snow is expected?
Here's what the National Weather Service is calling for Friday and Saturday as of Wednesday night:
Altoona: 1-2 inches
Bedford: 1-3 inches
Bloomsburg: less than an inch
Bradford: up to an inch
Carlisle: about an inch
Chambersburg: less than an inch
Clearfield: about an inch
Coudersport: 1-3 inches
Doylestown: 3-6 inches
Erie: about an inch
Emporium: chance of an inch
Harrisburg: 1-3 inches
Johnstown: 2-4 inches
Lancaster: 1-3 inches
Laporte: slight chance of an inch
Lebanon: less than an inch
Levittown: 5-8 inches
Lewistown: 1-2 inches possible
Lock Haven: up to an inch
Mount Pocono: 1-2 inches
Mount Union: coating possible
Newtown: 6-10 inches
Pottsville: coating to an inch possible
Renovo: snow showers
Selinsgrove: 1 to 2 inches
Somerset: 1-2 inches
State College: 1 inch possible
Warren: dusting possible
Williamsport: about an 1 inch
York: 1-2 inches
This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Snow in the forecast for PA over the weekend. Here's how much to expect