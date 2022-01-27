How much snow will Pennsylvania get Friday and Saturday? See projected inch counts

Once again, we're getting snow. Some might need a snow blower, others might need a shovel, and a lot might get away with just a broom.

A nor'easter is expected to come in from the coast on Friday afternoon and while the there is still plenty of time for the track to change, it looks like everyone will at least see some snow.

In Pennsylvania, people who live on the eastern part of the state will see the most snow, which is slated to start Friday and end early Saturday. This is good news if you don't like snow and live in our state, but if you live in New England, it means you're in for a rough weekend.

The National Weather Service is still tracking the storm, but it made initial calls Wednesday evening.

How much snow is expected?

Here's what the National Weather Service is calling for Friday and Saturday as of Wednesday night:

Altoona: 1-2 inches

Bedford: 1-3 inches

Bloomsburg: less than an inch

Bradford: up to an inch

Carlisle: about an inch

Chambersburg: less than an inch

Clearfield: about an inch

Coudersport: 1-3 inches

Doylestown: 3-6 inches

Erie: about an inch

Emporium: chance of an inch

Harrisburg: 1-3 inches

Johnstown: 2-4 inches

Lancaster: 1-3 inches

Laporte: slight chance of an inch

Lebanon: less than an inch

Levittown: 5-8 inches

Lewistown: 1-2 inches possible

Lock Haven: up to an inch

Mount Pocono: 1-2 inches

Mount Union: coating possible

Newtown: 6-10 inches

Pottsville: coating to an inch possible

Renovo: snow showers

Selinsgrove: 1 to 2 inches

Somerset: 1-2 inches

State College: 1 inch possible

Warren: dusting possible

Williamsport: about an 1 inch

York: 1-2 inches

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Snow in the forecast for PA over the weekend. Here's how much to expect