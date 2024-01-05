How much snow will Peoria get next week? Depends on how fast it gets cold

Currently the National Weather Service has two scenarios for the storm coming to Peoria early next week, predicting anywhere from two to more than six inches of snow. The forecast will firm up 72 before the weather event.

PEORIA – Snowfall estimates for a storm heading into central Illinois early next week are still up in the air, but at this point it’s looking closer to two inches than six.

“We have about a 60 percent chance of seeing greater than two inches of snow out if this system,” said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

It all depends on how soon freezing temperatures arrive.

"Initially when it comes in, it looks like Monday night is mainly in the form of rain, and then during the day Tuesday, we got some cold air coming. It will probably be switching over to a mix and then, eventually, to snow by late Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening,” said Huettl.

If temperatures in Peoria drop below freezing earlier in the day, when rainfall is likely to be heaviest, residents could see more snow accumulation – maybe six inches or more.

Forecasters won't have a firm estimate on snowfall levels until 72 hours before the storm is due to come in, said Huettl.

“When we get to 72 hours out, three days, we kind of pinpoint snow accumulations, where we have graphics to support it as well,” he said.

A good website to keep an eye on is www.weather.gov/ilx/winter, which provides firm estimates three days before a precipitation event.

In addition to cold and snow, the storm will bring wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour, so blowing snow may be an issue Tuesday evening, said Huettl.

Northwest areas of Illinois, including Galesburg, will likely see more snow, as cold temperatures are expected to descend sooner there.

