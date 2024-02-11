How much snow will Rhode Island get Tuesday? NWS says some may get up to a foot.

Forget the warm temperatures from this weekend and expect a snowy Tuesday.

Up to 13 inches of snow might blanket parts of northern Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Most of the state is under either a Winter Storm Watch or Winter Storm Warning.

The storm is expected to start around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning and to impact the Tuesday morning commute. The NWS said snow could last to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times," the NWS report said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will particularly impact the Tuesday morning commute."

Much of Rhode Island is under either a Winter Storm Watch or Winter Storm Warning for a predicted snowstorm on Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024.

Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

"Wet snow and gusty winds may result in power outages," the NWS said.

How much snow will Rhode Island get Tuesday?

As is typical, the heaviest snow is expected in the northern part of Rhode Island, with less snowfall near the coastline.

Much of the state is predicted to receive either between four and six inches, or six to eight inches. Coastal regions in the East and West Bay regions may receive between three and four inches, and Block Island is expected to get less than an inch. Here's a map of the predictions:

A map from the National Weather Service Boston shows potential snowfall totals for the Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 storm. Much of Rhode Island is predicted to receive either between 4"- 6" or 6" - 8"

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI weather: Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday storm. Here's the snow prediction