How much snow will Seacoast NH and Maine get in storm? Here's what forecaster says

Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine can expect several inches of snow Tuesday with a Winter Storm Watch in effect all day.

"The snow could start right around daybreak Tuesday," said Jerry Combs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

He said the storm is expected to impact the region throughout the day and into the evening.

How much snow is expected in Seacoast?

How much snow you see will vary based on location. Combs said about 6-8 inches is expected right along the coast line and up to 10 inches could fall inland in places like Portsmouth and Hampton and York, as well as areas around Exeter. Moving north, into areas like Rochester, the inch counts could start dipping to 3-7 inches. Dover is expected to be in the 4- to 8-inch range.

The storm is expected to hit hardest in Massachusetts with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow.

Are flooding and power outages a concern?

In Seacoast New Hampshire and York County, the storm will bring a threat of minor coastal flooding at high tide, Combs said, and wind gusts up to 35 mph throughout the day.

What kind of snow is expected?

"It could be heavier at the start, but for most part, it looks like it's going to be be a fluffier variety of snow," Combs said.

He said slick driving conditions are expected during the morning commute "and the evening commute could still be slick as well."

He said there could be scattered power outages, "but we're not anticipating power outages to be a huge deal in this storm."

What kind of weather will follow the storm?

Storm signals end of warmer winter weather for now.

"Once this system pulls away, it is going to bring a return to colder temperatures," Combs said, looking ahead at the rest of the week. "We'll see highs in the 30s compared to these 40s and 50s we've been seeing."

More rain and snow is expected Thursday night into Friday, but early forecasts don't call for major snowfall. Combs noted it is early.

