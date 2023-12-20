How much snow? Snow totals for Ashtabula County

Dec. 20—While Pierpont residents shoveled out their driveways Tuesday, Ashtabula residents along the lakeshore just brushed a dusting of the white stuff off their windshields and went on their way.

Monday night's winter storm blasted Ashtabula County, with local weather watchers recording more snow in the southern and eastern townships.

"Near the lake didn't get a lot of snow," said Jim Sullivan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

Any remaining snow flurries or snow showers should wind down by Tuesday night, he said.

By Tuesday morning, Pierpont had recorded 7.5 inches; Jefferson 4.5 inches; Monroe 4.3, and Cherry Valley four inches, according to local weather spotter, Ron Coursen.

Folks in East Orwell woke up to 3.1 inches of snow, while Conneaut saw 2.5 inches.

Harpersfield recorded 2.3 inches, Ashtabula two inches, Geneva only one inch, and along the lakeshore, residents got less than an inch of snow, according to local weather watchers.

Ashtabula Area City Schools closed due to slippery road conditions.

Conneaut City Schools delayed opening for two hours.

Winds gusted up to 16 miles per hour throughout the morning, along with a high for the day at about 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula were called out after several vehicles slid off roadways due to ice, according to dispatcher reports.

On the bright side, Wednesday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 39 degrees, according to the NWS.