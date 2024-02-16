How much has it snowed in Indianapolis? See the National Weather Service's snowfall reports
A winter storm is causing travel issues across Central Indiana as the NBA All-Star Weekend tips off in the Circle City.
A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Friday afternoon for the Central Indiana region and will be in place until 9 p.m.
Marion and several other Central Indiana counties, including Hamilton, Hancock and Morgan, have issued local travel advisories, according to a map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Just before 6 p.m., Johnson County issued a travel watch.
This National Weather Service map tracks snowfall reports for the past 24 hours. Here is how much snow was reported in these Indiana cities over the past 24 hours, as of 6:30 p.m. Friday:
How much has it snowed in Central Indiana?
Indianapolis: (near Eagle Creek Park): 4.5 inches
Speedway: 4.4 inches
Beech Grove: 3 inches
Fishers: 4 inches
Westfield: 3.6 inches
Greenwood: 4 inches
West Lafayette: 5 inches
Muncie: 4 inches
