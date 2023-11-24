How much snowfall to expect — and when — in the Wichita, Kansas, area

Wichita is forecast to get its first snow accumulation of the season on Saturday.

The chances of snow in Wichita start late Saturday morning, with the most snow expected to fall between noon and midnight. Wichita is forecast to see between 2-4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita.

Just to the northwest of Wichita is expected to see the heaviest snowfall in the region. Russell is forecast to get between 4-8 inches and Hutchinson between 4-7 inches.

Those forecasts were sent out by the NWS in Wichita just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Wild Lights at Sedgwick County Zoo closed Saturday because of expected snow

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Wichita NWS meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said the heaviest snowfall could be shifting a little further to the south, but they would know more later in the day.

She said the ground temperatures from a warmer Thanksgiving would melt some of the snow, but she expected some to stick around at least for a couple of days. Temperatures are not expected to surpass the mid-30s until Wednesday.

Wichita saw its first winter weather of the season on Oct. 29, when a trace of sleet and possibly flurries fell, she said.

Other facts about snowfall in Wichita based on the running 30-year average:

October averages 0.2 inches of snow and then November sees 0.8 inches

The first snowfall of one inch or more is on average Dec. 25 or later, but that’s just an average. Wichita saw over an inch on Oct. 26, 2020.

The record snowfall in Wichita on a Nov. 25 was 6.8 inches in 1952. The records date back to 1888.

Here is when snowfall in the National Weather Service in Wichita region is expected to start falling. Courtesy photo/National Weather Service