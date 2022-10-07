How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?

shapecharge / Getty Images

Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work. Benefits are paid monthly if you have a medical condition expected to last at least one year or result in death, according to the Social Security Administration.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?

Discover: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

The amount of your payment depends on your work and salary history, similar to Social Security. The longer you work and the more you earn, the higher your SSDI payment. In 2022, the average payment is $1,358 a month, the Kansas City Star reported. Most benefits range from $800 to $1,800 a month. The maximum monthly benefit is about $3,100.

Nearly two-thirds of SSDI recipients receive less than the average, according to DisabilitySecrets, published by the Nolo legal website. Only about 10% of SSDI recipients receive $2,000 a month or more. The 2022 average monthly benefit for an SSDI recipient with a spouse and children is $2,383.

To find out how much your SSDI benefit might be should you ever need it, you can get an estimate by creating a My Social Security account and plugging in the requested information.

All Social Security payments, including SSDI, should see a big spike in 2023 thanks to what is expected to be the largest cost-of-living adjustment in more than 40 years. According to the latest estimate, the 2023 COLA should be in the neighborhood of 8.7%.

To be eligible for SSDI, you must have been employed for a certain number of years and paid Social Security withholding taxes, though there are exceptions. As the KC Star noted, if a person who has worked and paid Social Security taxes dies, certain members of their family might be eligible, including their spouse, ex-spouse and children.

If you have never worked and don’t qualify for an SSDI exception, you still might be eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits. These are available to adults and children with a disability or blindness who meet certain income and resource criteria. Unlike SSDI, SSI is not funded by Social Security.

Story continues

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Long COVID: How the Social Security Administration Is Handling SSDI Claims

The quickest way to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance is to go online at the SSA’s Disability Benefits webpage. You can also apply by phone at 800-772-1213 (TYY 1-800-325-0778) or by making an appointment at your local Social Security office. You can find a nearby office by typing in your zip code on the SSA’s office locator page located here.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?