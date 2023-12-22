How much are you spending on bills? See how Lubbockite's bills compare nationally

Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·1 min read

Lubbockites' bills are $1,309 per year, lower than the U.S. average. That is according to a report from doxo, a bill managing application.

Here is a quick fact breakdown of how Lubbock compares to Texas and the nation.

  • The average Lubbockite pays $1,937 on bills, while the national average is $2,046.

  • 43% of Lubbock's annual household income of $54,942 is spent on bills, with rent, auto loans and mortgage being the top spending categories.

  • Lubbock is the 133rd most expensive city in the country for household expenses.

Here is further breakdown of how much Lubbockites are spending compared to the national average.

  • Mortage: Lubbockites pay more — $1,364 — than the national average — $1,321.

  • Rent: Lubbockites pay less — $1,007 — than the national average — $1,191.

  • Auto Loan: Lubbockites pay significantly more — $578 — than the national average — $467.

  • Utilites: Lubbockites pay about the same — $362 —as the national average — $351.

  • Auto Insurance: Lubbockites pay less — $145 — than the national average — $207.

  • Health Insurance: Lubbockites pay about the same — $112 — as the national average — $120.

  • Phone Bill: Lubbockites pay less — $82 — than the national average — $119.

  • Internet & Cable: Lubbockites pay less — $107 — than the national average — $118.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbockite's electricity, auto bills lower than national average

