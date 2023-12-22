How much are you spending on bills? See how Lubbockite's bills compare nationally

Lubbockites' bills are $1,309 per year, lower than the U.S. average. That is according to a report from doxo, a bill managing application.

Here is a quick fact breakdown of how Lubbock compares to Texas and the nation.

The average Lubbockite pays $1,937 on bills, while the national average is $2,046.

43% of Lubbock's annual household income of $54,942 is spent on bills, with rent, auto loans and mortgage being the top spending categories.

Lubbock is the 133rd most expensive city in the country for household expenses.

Here is further breakdown of how much Lubbockites are spending compared to the national average.

Mortage: Lubbockites pay more — $1,364 — than the national average — $1,321.

Rent: Lubbockites pay less — $1,007 — than the national average — $1,191.

Auto Loan: Lubbockites pay significantly more — $578 — than the national average — $467.

Utilites: Lubbockites pay about the same — $362 —as the national average — $351.

Auto Insurance: Lubbockites pay less — $145 — than the national average — $207.

Health Insurance: Lubbockites pay about the same — $112 — as the national average — $120.

Phone Bill: Lubbockites pay less — $82 — than the national average — $119.

Internet & Cable: Lubbockites pay less — $107 — than the national average — $118.

Life Insurance: Lubbockites pay more — $1,364 — than the national average — $1,321.

Mortage: Lubbockites pay more — $1,364 — than the national average — $1,321.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbockite's electricity, auto bills lower than national average