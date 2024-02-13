How much are we spending on Valentine's?

Love is priceless, but people are dropping record chunks of change this Valentine's Day. A massive snowstorm clobbered the Northeast. And Greenland is turning green again. Why that’s not really a good thing.

👋Hey, hi! Laura Davis here. It’s time for Tuesday’s news.

But first: We aren't the only ones with an eclipse! 😎 NASA's Perseverance rover captured photos of an eclipse from Mars.

How do I love thee? Let me count $101.84.

Love is in the air! This Valentine's Day, consumers seem to be planning on saving money, but going heavy on the romance, according to the National Retail Federation.

The sweet spot: After splurging on other relationships last year – like close friends, co-workers and teachers – Americans are returning to normal spending levels as they focus more on their partners. The NRF expects people to spend a record $101.84 per person on their significant others this year.

How much money? Americans will spend about $25.8 billion overall on the holiday this year – just a tick down from $25.9 billion last year. Valentine's Day spending peaked at $27.4 billion in 2020.

February 13, 2024: The day before Valentine's Day Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was impacted by a Nor'easter storm that unleashed heavy snow on across the mid-Atlantic and New England.

Nor'easter dumps heavy snow

A potent nor'easter storm was unleashing heavy snow across the mid-Atlantic and New England on Tuesday, disrupting travel, knocking out power and shuttering schools. The storm dropped snow from Virginia to Massachusetts, with some areas receiving as much as 15.5 inches and others, as little as a trace, the National Weather Service said. The sun came out across the region by late afternoon, melting much of the snow in places like Maryland, Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey as temperatures climbed to nearly 50 degrees in Baltimore and up to 38 degrees in New York City, which received from 3-7 inches throughout the city. ❄️ What's next with the storm.

The latest winter storm is expected to drop up to nine inches of snow in New York's Lower Hudson Valley and the New York City area.

No breakthrough in cease-fire talks

The progress reported in recent negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza did not lead to a breakthrough Tuesday in Cairo, where talks involving the U.S., Israel, Egypt and Qatar failed to yield concrete results.

What's been going on: President Joe Biden said Monday that "key elements" of a six-week truce were in place and he encouraged Israel to work through the "gaps" that remain, ideally before an expected offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah that could scuttle a deal.

Why is it so important? The pause would "take the time to build something more enduring," Biden said. Political support in the U.S., crucial to Israel for gaining congressional approval of military aid, has been fading amid the rising civilian casualties. 👉 Follow our live updates.

Senate passes $95 billion foreign aid bill. Can it pass in the House?

Greenland ice sheet is melting

We may need to rethink that old expression "Greenland is ice, Iceland is green." New research published Tuesday says that because of global warming, Greenland’s ice sheet is melting fast – and being replaced by vegetation. Parts of Greenland are becoming green again for the first time since the Vikings visited nearly 1,000 years ago, according to the study. And where there was once snow and ice just a few decades ago, there are now areas of shrub, along with barren rock and wetlands. Just how much ice has melted? 🌱 Here's a closer look at the study.

An excursion to the Russell glacier near Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, leads past several lakes. Greenland's ice sheet is quickly melting and giving way to vegetation.

