How Much Of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$499m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spirit of Texas Bancshares?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Steven Kidd with 11% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.4% and 4.2% of the stock. William Nix, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Dean Bass, the CEO has 1.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 22 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Spirit of Texas Bancshares

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.. Insiders own US$119m worth of shares in the US$499m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Spirit of Texas Bancshares. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

