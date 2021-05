How Much States Make From Marijuana Tax Revenue

Bulat Silvia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marijuana has come a long way from its status as an illicit substance to now being recognized for its medical and recreational purposes in many states. Nine states have fully legalized it, and more are considering it. With legalization, the states now have the ability to bring immense revenues, as well.

To determine just how much tax revenue states are or could receive from the legal sale of marijuana, GOBankingRates looked at Tax Foundation’s data in their article titled “Several States Considering Legal Recreational Marijuana.” Find out how much these states are bringing in.

Last updated: April 16, 2021

Alabama

Potential revenue: $92,217,856

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $461,089,280

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Alaska

Potential revenue: $28,258,632

Actual revenue: $24,540,009

5-year potential revenues: $141,293,160

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 86.84%

Arizona

Potential revenue: $183,169,705

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $915,848,525

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Arkansas

Potential revenue: $59,314,764

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $296,573,820

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

California

Potential revenue: $1,086,253,401

Actual revenue: $474,100,000

5-year potential revenues: $5,431,267,005

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 43.65%

Colorado

Potential revenue: $230,239,177

Actual revenue: 307,278,327

5-year potential revenues: $1,151,195,885

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 133.46%

Connecticut

Potential revenue: $97,696,550

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $488,482,750

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Delaware

Potential revenue: $24,566,974

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $122,834,870

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Florida

Potential revenue: $448,740,070

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $2,243,700,350

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Georgia

Potential revenue: $198,400,771

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $992,003,855

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Hawaii

Potential revenue: $28,453,985

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $142,269,9255

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Idaho

Potential revenue: $33,295,445

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $166,477,225

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Illinois

Potential revenue: $277,576,356

Actual revenue: $34,700,000

5-year potential revenues: $1,387,881,780

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 12.50%

Indiana

Potential revenue: $157,009,061

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $785,045,305

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Iowa

Potential revenue: $50,183,462

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $250,917,310

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Kansas

Potential revenue: $42,058,743

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $210,293,715

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Kentucky

Potential revenue: $83,008,154

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $415,040,770

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Louisana

Potential revenue: $81,616,779

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $408,083,895

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Maine

Potential revenue: $50,685,850

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $253,429,250

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Maryland

Potential revenue: $135,837,117

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $679,185,585

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Michigan

Potential revenue: $288,183,493

Actual revenue: $9,692,684

5-year potential revenues: $1,440,917,465

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 3.36%

Massachusetts

Potential revenue: $214,347,227

Actual revenue: 51,680,000

5-year potential revenues: $1,071,736,135

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 24.11%

Minnesota

Potential revenue: $122,072,389

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $610,361,945

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Mississippi

Potential revenue: $47,304,242

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $236,521,210

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Missouri

Potential revenue: $119,222,374

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $596,111,870

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Montana

Potential revenue: $35,142,502

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $175,712,510

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Nebraska

Potential revenue: $35,142,502

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $35,975,930

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Nevada

Potential revenue: $106,255,348

Actual revenue: $105,180,947

5-year potential revenues: $531,276,740

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 98.99%

New Hampshire

Potential revenue: $44,163,575

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $220,817,875

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

New Jersey

Potential revenue: $158,974,353

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $794,871,765

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

New Mexico

Potential revenue: $61,692,434

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $308,462,170

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

New York

Potential revenue: $431,141,823

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $2,155,709,115

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

North Carolina

Potential revenue: $182,947,622

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $914,738,110

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

North Dakota

Potential revenue: $13,231,599

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $66,157,995

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Ohio

Potential revenue: $220,827,478

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $1,104,137,390

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Oklahoma

Potential revenue: $67,680,000

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $338,400,000

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Oregon

Potential revenue: $182,845,089

Actual revenue: $133,150,349

5-year potential revenues: $914,225,445

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 72.82%

Pennsylvania

Potential revenue: $244,553,615

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $1,222,768,075

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Rhode Island

Potential revenue: $35,455,500

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $177,277,500

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

South Carolina

Potential revenue: $96,680,914

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $483,404,570

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

South Dakota

Potential revenue: $14,270,281

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $71,351,405

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Tennessee

Potential revenue: $132,509,552

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $662,547,760

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Texas

Potential revenue: $397,424,206

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $1,987,121,030

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Utah

Potential revenue: $44,428,908

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $222,144,540

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Vermont

Potential revenue: $27,313,974

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $136,569,870

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Virginia

Potential revenue: $139,977,848

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $699,889,240

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Washington

Potential revenue: $285,674,135

Actual revenue: $469,200,000

5-year potential revenues: $1,428,370,675

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: 164.24%

West Virginia

Potential revenue: $38,327,540

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $191,637,700

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Wisconsin

Potential revenue: $117,791,078

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $588,955,390

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Wyoming

Potential revenue: $10,054,045

Actual revenue: N/A

5-year potential revenues: $50,270,225

% actual revenue made on potential revenue: N/A

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at Tax Foundation’s data in their article titled “Several States Considering Legal Recreational Marijuana”. With this data, GOBankingRates found for all 50 states the (1) potential revenue from recreational marijuana taxes and (2) the 5-year potential revenues from recreational marijuana taxes. Then, for the nine states where marijuana is already fully legal and regulated, GOBankingRates found the (3) actual (FY 2020) tax revenues from recreational marijuana and (4) percent the actual revenue made when compared to the state’s potential revenue. All data was collected on and up to date as of April 1, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much States Make From Marijuana Tax Revenue