How Much Are Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Stella-Jones Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Brian McManus for CA$2.0m worth of shares, at about CA$40.63 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 56.60k shares worth CA$2.3m. But they sold 5.00k for CA$222k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Stella-Jones insiders. Their average price was about CA$40.65. Although they bought at below the recent price of CA$41.97 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:SJ Insider Trading January 25th 19 More

Stella-Jones Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Stella-Jones. In total, insiders bought CA$269k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership of Stella-Jones

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Stella-Jones insiders own about CA$16m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Stella-Jones Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Stella-Jones shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company).