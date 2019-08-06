How Much Are SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SysGroup plc (LON:SYS).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

SysGroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non-Executive Chairman John Edelson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£50k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.38 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.41 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for SysGroup share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid UK£78k for 198k shares purchased. In the last twelve months SysGroup insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SysGroup Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at SysGroup over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out UK£28k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 17% of SysGroup shares, worth about UK£3.4m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SysGroup Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think SysGroup insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares.