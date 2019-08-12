How Much Are Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tactile Systems Technology

The Independent Director, Richard Nigon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$755k worth of shares at a price of US$50.33 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$50.36). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11.3% of Richard Nigon's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Tactile Systems Technology than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Tactile Systems Technology Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Tactile Systems Technology. In total, insiders dumped US$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Tactile Systems Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tactile Systems Technology insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tactile Systems Technology Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Tactile Systems Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Tactile Systems Technology is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy!