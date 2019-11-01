How Much Are TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd (HKG:3666) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd (HKG:3666).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TANSH Global Food Group

The insider, Huimin Wang, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$23m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.18 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of HK$0.18, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Huimin Wang's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Huimin Wang.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 203695575 shares for HK$35m. On the other hand they divested 123678000 shares, for HK$23m. Overall, TANSH Global Food Group insiders were net buyers last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. TANSH Global Food Group insiders own about HK$234m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TANSH Global Food Group Insiders?

Insider sales and purchases have netted out over the last three months, so it's hard to draw any conclusion from recent trading. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, TANSH Global Food Group insiders feel good about the company's future.