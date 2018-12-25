How Much Of Tata Metaliks Limited (NSE:TATAMETALI) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Tata Metaliks Limited (NSE:TATAMETALI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Tata Metaliks is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹16b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TATAMETALI.

See our latest analysis for Tata Metaliks

NSEI:TATAMETALI Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tata Metaliks?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Tata Metaliks does have institutional investors; and they hold 19% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tata Metaliks’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:TATAMETALI Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Tata Metaliks. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Tata Metaliks

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.