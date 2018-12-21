Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

Teachers in states across the country have been going on strike this year to demand higher wages. So, how much do teachers make? Using the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates compiled the average teacher salary by state and included average elementary, middle school and high school salaries. Keep reading to see what the average teacher’s salary is in your state. You might be surprised to find that, in some states, teachers make more than most Americans .

Education can be expensive, but how much of that money trickles down into teachers’ paychecks?

Teachers in states across the country have been going on strike this year to demand higher wages. So, how much do teachers make? Using the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates compiled the average teacher salary by state and included average elementary, middle school and high school salaries. Keep reading to see what the average teacher’s salary is in your state. You might be surprised to find that, in some states, teachers make more than most Americans.

How Much Teachers Make in Alabama

Average teacher’s salary: $49,487

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $49,040

Middle school teacher’s salary: $49,630

High school teacher’s salary: $49,790

Although not the highest pay for teachers in the U.S., there’s potential to make over $50,000 as a middle school special education teacher in Alabama. Fortunately, the cost of living in the state is also low.

How Much Teachers Make in Alaska

Average teacher’s salary: $80,627

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $77,030

Middle school teacher’s salary: $79,430

High school teacher’s salary: $85,420

If you want to get a higher paycheck, head to Alaska. This state is among the highest paying, especially for high school teaching positions.

How Much Teachers Make in Arizona

Average teacher’s salary: $45,313

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $44,220

Middle school teacher’s salary: $43,670

High school teacher’s salary: $48,050

Arizona is one of the lowest-paying states for teachers, but things are looking up. The governor recently agreed to a 20 percent raise for protesting teachers. The bump will get teachers’ pay closer to the average household income in Arizona of more than $70,000.

How Much Teachers Make in Arkansas

Average teacher’s salary: $49,410

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $48,110

Middle school teacher’s salary: $49,130

High school teacher’s salary: $50,990

Education administrators at elementary and high schools earn an annual mean wage of $79,600, making those positions more lucrative.

How Much Teachers Make in California

Average teacher’s salary: $76,523

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $77,990

Middle school teacher’s salary: $74,190

High school teacher’s salary: $77,390

California is the only state on the West Coast among the top-paying teacher salaries. The Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine region ranks high in particular for pay. Even though California teachers earn more than in other states, their salaries are still less than the low-income threshold of $83,450 in Orange County, which is one of the most expensive counties in the state.

How Much Teachers Make in Colorado

Average teacher’s salary: $53,210

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $52,390

Middle school teacher’s salary: $52,780

High school teacher’s salary: $54,460

About 22 percent of Colorado teachers take on a second job compared to 16 percent nationally, according to Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization that covers education.

How Much Teachers Make in Connecticut

Average teacher’s salary: $78,567

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $77,900

Middle school teacher’s salary: $78,990

High school teacher’s salary: $78,810

The pay for teachers in Connecticut is the third-highest in the country. BLS research indicated the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Waterbury and Danbury metro areas are among the highest paying.

How Much Teachers Make in Delaware

Average teacher’s salary: $62,260

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $60,600

Middle school teacher’s salary: $62,540

High school teacher’s salary: $63,640

How much do teachers make a year in Delaware? The state had the 15th-highest average pay in the country. Delaware also offers monetary incentives, according to Join Delaware Schools.

How Much Teachers Make in Florida

Average teacher’s salary: $49,973

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $48,340

Middle school teacher’s salary: $49,780

High school teacher’s salary: $51,800

Although Florida is the third-largest state by population in the U.S., it has the 11th-lowest average teacher pay.

How Much Teachers Make in Georgia

Average teacher’s salary: $56,103

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $54,870

Middle school teacher’s salary: $56,590

High school teacher’s salary: $56,850

Georgia ranks 27th for pay, which puts it in the bottom half of the country. Most of the teaching positions are in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

How Much Teachers Make in Hawaii

Average teacher’s salary: $59,507

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $59,790

Middle school teacher’s salary: $59,480

High school teacher’s salary: $59,250

With only a handful of major cities in Hawaii, you can expect to find teaching positions in non-metropolitan areas. The state ranks 19th for average teacher salaries, and this relatively low pay makes it challenging when the cost of living in Hawaii is so high.

How Much Teachers Make in Idaho

Average teacher’s salary: $49,743

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $47,630

Middle school teacher’s salary: $53,060

High school teacher’s salary: $48,540

Idaho has the 10th-lowest teacher salaries in the country. It’s expected, though, that teachers will experience a boost in pay over the next five years.

How Much Teachers Make in Illinois

Average teacher’s salary: $65,877

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $62,620

Middle school teacher’s salary: $66,630

High school teacher’s salary: $68,380

Illinois has the 11th-highest average teacher pay. When compared to the 50 largest school districts across the country, Chicago public schools pay the highest educator salaries.



How Much Teachers Make in Indiana

Average teacher’s salary: $51,463

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $50,310

Middle school teacher’s salary: $51,410

High school teacher’s salary: $52,670

Inflation-adjusted salaries in Indiana have dropped by more than 13 percent over the last 15 years, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

How Much Teachers Make in Iowa

Average teacher’s salary: $54,587

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $53,710

Middle school teacher’s salary: $55,560

High school teacher’s salary: $54,490

Iowa ranks 29th-highest for teacher salaries. Comparatively, the state ranks in the top 10 when adjusted for the cost of living, according to NPR.

How Much Teachers Make in Kansas

Average teacher’s salary: $50,437

Elementary school teacher’s salary: $50,200

Middle school teacher’s salary: $50,640

High school teacher’s salary: $50,470

Teacher salaries in Kansas lag behind other regional states, and it’s the ninth-lowest-paying state for high school teachers. The good news is the governor has called for a $600 million increase in yearly public school funding over five years to boost pay.