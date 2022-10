Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

Django / Getty Images

The people who teach our children and have them in their charge every school day have a huge responsibility. That's standard across the United States. But is the pay for teachers standard?

The average pay for a preschool teacher in the United States is $36,460. For a kindergarten teacher, the salary is higher at $64,490 a year, with a high school teacher earning an average of $69,530. Pay for elementary and middle school teachers falls somewhere between those two at $67,080 and $66,880, respectively.

But do teachers in your state earn about the average? There's a wide spread in teacher pay across the nation, and you might be surprised where your children's teachers fall on the scale.

To find out what teachers can expect to earn in every state and the District of Columbia, GOBankingRates used May 2021 salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) across all five education levels.

Keep reading to find out the average annual salary for a teacher in your state.

Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Alabama

Preschool teacher: $25,180

Kindergarten teacher: $49,100

Elementary school teacher: $53,110

Middle school teacher: $54,870

High school teacher: $54,630

Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Alaska

Preschool teacher: $38,280

Kindergarten teacher: $68,830

Elementary school teacher: $71,790

Middle school teacher: $75,290

High school teacher: $73,730

Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Arizona

Preschool teacher: $32,930

Kindergarten teacher: $50,830

Elementary school teacher: $51,150

Middle school teacher: $50,580

High school teacher: $55,180

Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Arkansas

Preschool teacher: $32,130

Kindergarten teacher: $50,650

Elementary school teacher: $50,250

Middle school teacher: $52,650

High school teacher: $53,570

Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in California

Preschool teacher: $42,210

Kindergarten teacher: $85,760

Elementary school teacher: $86,470

Middle school teacher: $92,350

High school teacher: $94,600

Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Colorado

Preschool teacher: $37,750

Kindergarten teacher: $57,870

Elementary school teacher: $59,270

Middle school teacher: $59,580

High school teacher: $61,970

Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Connecticut

Preschool teacher: $36,980

Kindergarten teacher: $80,410

Elementary school teacher: $82,140

Middle school teacher: $82,790

High school teacher: $79,530

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Delaware

Preschool teacher: $29,150

Kindergarten teacher: $57,270

Elementary school teacher: $64,410

Middle school teacher: $66,780

High school teacher: $68,780

Jesse Stafford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in the District of Columbia

Preschool teacher: $55,960

Kindergarten teacher: $59,870

Elementary school teacher: $78,010

Middle school teacher: $74,510

High school teacher: $77,760

photosvit / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Florida

Preschool teacher: $29,890

Kindergarten teacher: $59,040

Elementary school teacher: $61,510

Middle school teacher: $60,280

High school teacher: $64,120

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Georgia

Preschool teacher: $38,140

Kindergarten teacher: $65,210

Elementary school teacher: $63,930

Middle school teacher: $64,460

High school teacher: $69,430

SergiyN / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Hawaii

Preschool teacher: $40,480

Kindergarten teacher: $55,890

Elementary school teacher: $64,240

Middle school teacher: $63,100

High school teacher: $64,880

vkbhat / Getty Images

How Much Teachers Make in Idaho

Preschool teacher: $27,460

Kindergarten teacher: $44,550

Elementary school teacher: $51,120

Middle school teacher: $50,280

High school teacher: $53,820

marchello74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Illinois

Preschool teacher: $35,840

Kindergarten teacher: $65,790

Elementary school teacher: $67,810

Middle school teacher: $67,170

High school teacher: $71,690

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Indiana

Preschool teacher: $30,860

Kindergarten teacher: $52,570

Elementary school teacher: $53,100

Middle school teacher: $55,510

High school teacher: $55,250

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Iowa

Preschool teacher: $32,450

Kindergarten teacher: $51,420

Elementary school teacher: $55,470

Middle school teacher: $57,940

High school teacher: $57,890

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

How Much Teachers Make in Kansas

Preschool teacher: $40,590

Kindergarten teacher: $56,630

Elementary school teacher: $56,060

Middle school teacher: $59,630

High school teacher: $56,320

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Kentucky

Preschool teacher: $40,120

Kindergarten teacher: $54,050

Elementary school teacher: $55,020

Middle school teacher: $55,650

High school teacher: $57,300

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Louisiana

Preschool teacher: $31,290

Kindergarten teacher: $44,360

Elementary school teacher: $51,450

Middle school teacher: $52,170

High school teacher: $53,950

sara_winter / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Maine

Preschool teacher: $37,580

Kindergarten teacher: $52,910

Elementary school teacher: $57,940

Middle school teacher: $59,760

High school teacher: $57,520

drnadig / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Maryland

Preschool teacher: $41,070

Kindergarten teacher: $67,390

Elementary school teacher: $71,790

Middle school teacher: $73,480

High school teacher: $75,840

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Massachusetts

Preschool teacher: $43,710

Kindergarten teacher: $85,470

Elementary school teacher: $83,790

Middle school teacher: $85,740

High school teacher: $85,360

corfoto / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Michigan

Preschool teacher: $35,950

Kindergarten teacher: $59,910

Elementary school teacher: $65,760

Middle school teacher: $62,910

High school teacher: $63,120

YinYang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Minnesota

Preschool teacher: $37,870

Kindergarten teacher: $64,290

Elementary school teacher: $67,300

Middle school teacher: $65,630

High school teacher: $63,970

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Mississippi

Preschool teacher: $26,860

Kindergarten teacher: $46,610

Elementary school teacher: $45,760

Middle school teacher: $46,880

High school teacher: $48,030

JByard / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Missouri

Preschool teacher: $36,480

Kindergarten teacher: $54,860

Elementary school teacher: $54,010

Middle school teacher: $57,560

High school teacher: $48,900

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Montana

Preschool teacher: $31,640

Kindergarten teacher: $46,020

Elementary school teacher: $54,970

Middle school teacher: $57,560

High school teacher: $53,660

Davel5957 / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Nebraska

Preschool teacher: $42,190

Kindergarten teacher: $64,630

Elementary school teacher: $61,510

Middle school teacher: $64,030

High school teacher: $63,370

Mlenny / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Nevada

Preschool teacher: $33,540

Kindergarten teacher: $57,940

Elementary school teacher: $59,230

Middle school teacher: $62,880

High school teacher: $61,820

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in New Hampshire

Preschool teacher: $33,210

Kindergarten teacher: $62,140

Elementary school teacher: $61,580

Middle school teacher: $62,900

High school teacher: $65,770

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in New Jersey

Preschool teacher: $44,810

Kindergarten teacher: $72,170

Elementary school teacher: $73,120

Middle school teacher: $74,390

High school teacher: $79,260

Davel5957 / Getty Images

How Much Teachers Make in New Mexico

Preschool teacher: $31,930

Kindergarten teacher: $54,060

Elementary school teacher: $58,720

Middle school teacher: $59,750

High school teacher: $60,770

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in New York

Preschool teacher: $43,880

Kindergarten teacher: $84,530

Elementary school teacher: $87,700

Middle school teacher: $94,690

High school teacher: $92,660

clsgraphics / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in North Carolina

Preschool teacher: $29,530

Kindergarten teacher: $48,770

Elementary school teacher: $50,530

Middle school teacher: $50,630

High school teacher: $52,280

Ron Reiring / Flickr.com

How Much Teachers Make in North Dakota

Preschool teacher: $34,640

Kindergarten teacher: $55,480

Elementary school teacher: $55,940

Middle school teacher: $59,750

High school teacher: $56,090

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Ohio

Preschool teacher: $32,020

Kindergarten teacher: $60,600

Elementary school teacher: $67,850

Middle school teacher: $67,190

High school teacher: $71,180

Davel5957 / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Oklahoma

Preschool teacher: $34,730

Kindergarten teacher: $53,820

Elementary school teacher: $52,950

Middle school teacher: $54,220

High school teacher: $55,950

jose1983 / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Oregon

Preschool teacher: $36,040

Kindergarten teacher: $77,920

Elementary school teacher: $73,860

Middle school teacher: $75,570

High school teacher: $76,090

Pgiam / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Pennsylvania

Preschool teacher: $32,430

Kindergarten teacher: $68,250

Elementary school teacher: $70,200

Middle school teacher: $68,850

High school teacher: $73,800

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in Rhode Island

Preschool teacher: $35,150

Kindergarten teacher: $77,220

Elementary school teacher: $72,510

Middle school teacher: $73,210

High school teacher: $72,270

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in South Carolina

Preschool teacher: $29,900

Kindergarten teacher: $50,970

Elementary school teacher: $55,210

Middle school teacher: $56,350

High school teacher: $56,120

rruntsch / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in South Dakota

Preschool teacher: $32,040

Kindergarten teacher: $$46,520

Elementary school teacher: $47,670

Middle school teacher: $48,230

High school teacher: $48,620

f11photo / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Tennessee

Preschool teacher: $32,680

Kindergarten teacher: $50,490

Elementary school teacher: $54,290

Middle school teacher: $54,000

High school teacher: $56,260

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Texas

Preschool teacher: $36,760

Kindergarten teacher: $59,270

Elementary school teacher: $59,210

Middle school teacher: $59,080

High school teacher: $60,470

strickke / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Utah

Preschool teacher: $32,070

Kindergarten teacher: $58,370

Elementary school teacher: $60,300

Middle school teacher: $64,520

High school teacher: $64,350

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Vermont

Preschool teacher: $39,190

Kindergarten teacher: $56,360

Elementary school teacher: $63,520

Middle school teacher: $59,640

High school teacher: $64,920

traveler1116 / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Virginia

Preschool teacher: $37,040

Kindergarten teacher: $66,100

Elementary school teacher: $74,920

Middle school teacher: $75,760

High school teacher: $76,430

ferrantraite / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Washington

Preschool teacher: $32,050

Kindergarten teacher: $77,860

Elementary school teacher: $83,010

Middle school teacher: $83,460

High school teacher: $85,260

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

How Much Teachers Make in West Virginia

Preschool teacher: $31,470

Kindergarten teacher: $52,010

Elementary school teacher: $50,130

Middle school teacher: $50,190

High school teacher: $53,540

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Wisconsin

Preschool teacher: $30,260

Kindergarten teacher: $56,670

Elementary school teacher: $60,080

Middle school teacher: $58,450

High school teacher: $61,440

Davel5957 / iStock.com

How Much Teachers Make in Wyoming

Preschool teacher: $30,260

Kindergarten teacher: $60,900

Elementary school teacher: $61,100

Middle school teacher: $64,210

High school teacher: $63,820

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics' May 2021 data on employment and wages by state to find the average annual wage for (1) preschool, (2) elementary school, (3) middle school and (4) high school teachers in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State