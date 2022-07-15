Here’s how much Texas Governor Greg Abbott raised against Beto in latest filing period

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott raised more than $24.9 million during the most recent reporting period that covers Feb. 20 to June 30, his campaign announced Friday.

That is less than his opponent, Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke, whose campaign said he raised a record-breaking $27.63 million during the roughly four month period, during which Texas experienced a mass shooting in Uvalde and Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Abbott’s campaign said the governor has $45.7 million in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. Nearly 86% of the donations came from within Texas. Abbott received nearly 113,000 contributions, according to a news release. It wasn’t immediately clear how much O’Rourke has on hand. At the end of the filing period that ended on Feb. 19, O’Rourke reported having about $6.8 million.

“Texans continue to show their support for Governor Abbott’s campaign by donating to his campaign,” said Gardner Pate, Texans for Greg Abbott Campaign Chairman, in a statement. “As we move into the heat of the summer campaign, we’re well positioned to fund all our campaign efforts.”

Pate said the campaign has pre-purchased more the $20 million in fall advertising.