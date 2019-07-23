How Much Of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited (NSE:TEXRAIL) Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited (NSE:TEXRAIL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ₹12b, Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TEXRAIL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Texmaco Rail & Engineering?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 24% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Texmaco Rail & Engineering. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Texmaco Rail & Engineering

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.