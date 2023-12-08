How much time do Florida families spend together over holidays compared to other places?

Holiday traditions.

Whether it's Christmas, Hanukkah's Festival of Lights, Diwali, Kwanzaa or one of several others that roll around this time of year, a common theme is enjoying time with family.

But how much do we actually spend with family?

A recent survey by Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach sought to answer that question, along with finding out what were families' favorite activities.

Will the findings surprise you?

How much time do Florida families spend together over the holidays?

Florida families spent 11 hours and 9 minutes together enjoying several holiday festivities. That compared to the 14 hours in Rhode Island and Wisconsin, who both topped the list.

Activities Florida families enjoy sharing together over holidays

Holiday movie marathons Viewing Christmas lights Baking cookies Ice skating Hosting or attending parties Choosing and collecting a Christmas tree Attending religious services Attending markets Volunteering

Don't see your activity listed? A total of 90 percent of respondents said just spending time with family is the best thing about the season.

Compare how much time families spend together during the holiday season

Looking for more ideas to celebrate the season?

Head to a Christmas tree farm or pop over to Snowcat Ridge for some snowy fun.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida family fun during Christmas, holiday season