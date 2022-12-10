How Much To Tip, How To Split a Bill and More Top Modern Money Etiquette Stories for 2022

Hero Images / Getty Images

Money matters can be tricky. Since there’s no hard and fast rule regarding situations like splitting tabs, tipping and having difficult money conversations, it’s often challenging to know if you’re making the right move.

When splitting shared costs, you don’t want to inadvertently offend a friend, family member or neighbor by contributing too little, but you also don’t want to get taken advantage of. The same idea applies to tipping, as you want to show appreciation for great service — when appropriate — without feeling guilted into doing so for every single transaction.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

You’ll be relieved to know you’re not the only one who is frequently confused about what to do in these situations. No one wants to strain a relationship with someone they care about or make others feel slighted by their money moves.

In 2022, GOBankingRates worked hard to find answers to many common money situations that can be difficult to navigate. We talked to experts who offered guidance to help you handle these issues the best way. Some of the advice likely reaffirmed beliefs you already had, while others might’ve opened your eyes to unsavory behaviors you were unwittingly displaying. While every situation is unique, this guidance was designed to serve as general money etiquette.

GOBankingRates shared many Modern Money Etiquette stories in 2022, but some topics were more popular than others. We’ve rounded up the top 10 stories below, so you can see the hot-button money issues everyone wanted to learn about this year.

Since the holidays bring many gatherings with friends, family and co-workers, now is a great time to brush up on these topics. Take the time to read the stories you missed or even give some a second read if you can’t quite remember the guidance offered.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much To Tip, How To Split a Bill and More Top Modern Money Etiquette Stories for 2022