How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

How do rich people know when they’re officially rich? A place among the top 5% income earners in their state is a good place to start. The 5-percent club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.

To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.

Here’s a look at how much you need to be "rich" in each state, and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.

Last updated: August 6, 2021

Alabama

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $189,695

Average household income for the top 5%: $311,208

Average household income for the entire state: $71,478

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Alaska

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $242,208

Average household income for the top 5%: $387,399

Average household income for the entire state: $98,504

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 3.9x

Arizona

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,936

Average household income for the top 5%: $367,580

Average household income for the entire state: $84,438

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Arkansas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $176,997

Average household income for the top 5%: $315,234

Average household income for the entire state: $68,219

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

California

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $531,014

Average household income for the entire state: $113,563

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Colorado

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $450,609

Average household income for the entire state: $103,518

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Connecticut

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $579,711

Average household income for the entire state: $114,630

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.1x

Delaware

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,059

Average household income for the top 5%: $387,937

Average household income for the entire state: $92,445

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Florida

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $226,319

Average household income for the top 5%: $404,254

Average household income for the entire state: $83,883

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x

Georgia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,979

Average household income for the top 5%: $402,002

Average household income for the entire state: $86,468

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Hawaii

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $423,529

Average household income for the entire state: $106,247

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4x

Idaho

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,218

Average household income for the top 5%: $325,365

Average household income for the entire state: $78,975

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Illinois

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $442,476

Average household income for the entire state: $95,725

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Indiana

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,407

Average household income for the top 5%: $348,590

Average household income for the entire state: $78,064

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Iowa

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,328

Average household income for the top 5%: $339,126

Average household income for the entire state: $80,267

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Kansas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $211,256

Average household income for the top 5%: $350,796

Average household income for the entire state: $82,270

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

Kentucky

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $185,241

Average household income for the top 5%: $333,777

Average household income for the entire state: $72,215

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Louisiana

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,417

Average household income for the top 5%: $336,976

Average household income for the entire state: $72,658

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Maine

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,639

Average household income for the top 5%: $327,475

Average household income for the entire state: $78,303

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Maryland

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $478,927

Average household income for the entire state: $114,089

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Massachusetts

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $526,243

Average household income for the entire state: $117,482

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Michigan

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,099

Average household income for the top 5%: $356,455

Average household income for the entire state: $80,681

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Minnesota

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $244,552

Average household income for the top 5%: $406,818

Average household income for the entire state: $96,995

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Mississippi

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $172,337

Average household income for the top 5%: $304,820

Average household income for the entire state: $65,081

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Missouri

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $201,541

Average household income for the top 5%: $345,545

Average household income for the entire state: $77,885

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Montana

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $187,867

Average household income for the top 5%: $350,655

Average household income for the entire state: $77,320

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Nebraska

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $203,793

Average household income for the top 5%: $343,133

Average household income for the entire state: $82,539

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Nevada

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $221,626

Average household income for the top 5%: $415,695

Average household income for the entire state: $86,946

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.8x

New Hampshire

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $412,033

Average household income for the entire state: $100,882

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

New Jersey

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $540,499

Average household income for the entire state: $119,301

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

New Mexico

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $192,480

Average household income for the top 5%: $314,941

Average household income for the entire state: $71,591

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

New York

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $553,773

Average household income for the entire state: $107,355

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.2x

North Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $213,009

Average household income for the top 5%: $367,316

Average household income for the entire state: $80,037

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

North Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,611

Average household income for the top 5%: $373,709

Average household income for the entire state: $85,551

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

Ohio

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,940

Average household income for the top 5%: $354,673

Average household income for the entire state: $79,505

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

Oklahoma

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $194,523

Average household income for the top 5%: $352,070

Average household income for the entire state: $75,537

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Oregon

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $229,747

Average household income for the top 5%: $365,465

Average household income for the entire state: $88,449

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Pennsylvania

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,467

Average household income for the top 5%: $403,160

Average household income for the entire state: $87,789

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Rhode Island

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,524

Average household income for the top 5%: $406,567

Average household income for the entire state: $92,553

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.4x

South Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $204,826

Average household income for the top 5%: $355,363

Average household income for the entire state: $78,188

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.5x

South Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $190,156

Average household income for the top 5%: $317,665

Average household income for the entire state: $77,650

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Tennessee

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $205,063

Average household income for the top 5%: $366,578

Average household income for the entire state: $78,035

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.7x

Texas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $241,212

Average household income for the top 5%: $408,263

Average household income for the entire state: $89,681

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.6x

Utah

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $235,835

Average household income for the top 5%: $403,396

Average household income for the entire state: $96,415

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Vermont

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $212,823

Average household income for the top 5%: $343,288

Average household income for the entire state: $83,015

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $455,891

Average household income for the entire state: $105,091

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

Washington

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $457,171

Average household income for the entire state: $105,775

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

West Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $171,816

Average household income for the top 5%: $280,030

Average household income for the entire state: $65,842

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.3x

Wisconsin

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,582

Average household income for the top 5%: $345,564

Average household income for the entire state: $82,899

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.2x

Wyoming

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $199,944

Average household income for the top 5%: $339,640

Average household income for the entire state: $83,155

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 4.1x

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2019 ACS data on "Household Income Quintile Upper Limits" and found each state's (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of Dec. 2, 2020, and is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State