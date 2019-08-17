How Much Are TraWell Co S.p.A. (BIT:TWL) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in TraWell Co S.p.A. (BIT:TWL).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TraWell Co

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Alessandro Notari, sold €2.5m worth of shares at a price of €100 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is €73.00. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Alessandro Notari was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Alessandro Notari divested 26223.84 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of €100. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does TraWell Co Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. TraWell Co insiders own about €26m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TraWell Co Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no TraWell Co insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of TraWell Co, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

