How Much Of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Do Institutions Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Tritax Big Box REIT is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of UK£4.6b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Tritax Big Box REIT.

Check out our latest analysis for Tritax Big Box REIT

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tritax Big Box REIT?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Tritax Big Box REIT does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Tritax Big Box REIT's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tritax Big Box REIT. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 7.4% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Aviva Investors Global Services Limited and The Vanguard Group, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.0%.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 23 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Tritax Big Box REIT

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Tritax Big Box REIT plc insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own UK£25m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tritax Big Box REIT. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Tritax Big Box REIT you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Far fewer German companies fearing for survival - Ifo survey

    The number of German companies fearing for their survival has fallen significantly, despite the economic risks posed by the war in Ukraine, a survey showed on Monday. The Ifo institute said that 7.1% of the nearly 8,500 companies surveyed feel their existence is threatened, almost half the proportion found in the last survey in January, when the figure stood at 13.7%. "The high level of uncertainty generated by the war in Ukraine hasn't triggered an increase in survival fears in the key sectors," Wohlrabe says.

  • A Tough Month Hits the Stock Market Hard but Spares the Real Economy

    For now, despite high inflation, the economy remains robust, with unemployment at a historically low 3.6% and many more job openings than job seekers.

  • After ultracharged growth, battery maker EcoFlow comes for the glampers

    The mentality has been a boon to EcoFlow, a Shenzhen-based power generating and storing unicorn, which racked up $220 million in revenues last year as consumers in the US demanded its solar-powered portable power stations. In a call with TechCrunch, its co-founder and CEO Lei "Bruce" Wang envisaged a future of being in nature while enjoying a cool breeze sent from EcoFlow's outdoor air conditioner, which will launch in the US in the coming months. The outdoor airconditioning unit that EcoFlow is revealing uses direct current instead and can thus be charged by batteries.

  • Election interference inquiry, Met Gala, NHL Playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

    A grand jury in Georgia will begin weighing evidence concerning election interference by former president Trump, the Met Gala returns and more news to start your Monday.

  • Ukraine’s SBU foils false-flag attack aimed at shooting down an airliner above Russia or Belarus

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has uncovered and neutralized enemy agents who were planning to shoot down a passenger airliner over Russia or Belarus and blame Ukraine for the attack, an SBU spokesperson said in a press briefing on May 1.

  • First Mover Asia: Singapore’s Distaste for Retail Crypto Is Spooking Institutional Money

    Three Arrows Capital's decision last week to move its headquarters to Dubai reflects growing concerns about Singapore's increasing regulatory scrutiny of crypto; bitcoin returns to where it started the weekend.

  • Buccaneers add 8 prospects to Tom Brady's supporting cast

    If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted as well as they think they did, Tom Brady’s supporting cast will be better next season. While the defending NFC South champions once again figure to be a veteran-laden team not counting on rookies to shore up glaring weaknesses, vice president of player personnel John Spytek believes this year's draft class can help make a difference. “They’re going to get every opportunity to,” Spytek said Saturday, but added that, for the second straight year, it’s nice to be in a position where the Bucs aren’t relying on draft picks to fill holes on offense and defense.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsJapanese institutional manage

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offl