How much is Trump really worth?

Donald Trump's real estate fraud trial begins in New York

In a civil trial expected to last three months, lawyers will try to determine how much former President Donald Trump and his companies will be penalized for fraud. Last week, a New York judge ruled that Trump committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire. Trump unexpectedly announced that he would attend the first day of the trial Monday in a move he's opted against in other recent trials. While the former president hasn't testified in the case yet, Trump and his allies did spend the day targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James, the judge in the case, and other officials, particularly as he seeks his second term in the White House. Read more

More news to know now

Gaetz wants McCarthy off the job

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a motion Monday night to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the top position in the House.

His motion came after a contentious week of negotiations to avoid a government shutdown, during which Gaetz had previously threatened to oust McCarthy if the speaker looked across the aisle for support.

Hours before Saturday's midnight deadline, McCarthy and Republicans put forward a temporary deal to fund the government through Nov. 17. The stopgap, known as a continuing resolution, received bipartisan support in the House, with 209 Democrats and 126 Republicans voting in favor.

Gaetz's motion to vacate needs 218 votes to successfully remove McCarthy.

McCarthy defended his actions in the face of Gaetz's challenges, telling reporters Saturday, "If I have to risk my job for standing up for the American public, I will do that."

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says use of force was justified

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a report detailing what led up to the arrest of Le’Keian Woods, the Black man captured in a viral video handcuffed with swollen eyes and a bloody face over the weekend, and the reasons for the physical tactics used. The agency believes its officers "acted appropriately" in response to a suspected drug deal involving Woods, 24, after "witnessing him conducting a drug transaction." Read more

What Banned Books Week tell us about culture today

Libraries and schools are reporting a significant rise in attempts to ban or restrict books in the U.S. over the past three years. Banned Books Week, Oct. 1-7, draws attention to national and local efforts to remove or limit access to books in libraries, schools and bookstores. Banned books are not new, but a dramatic uptick in challenged books over the past few years, an escalation of censorship tactics, and the coordinated harassment of teachers and librarians has regularly put book banning efforts, and our current cultural moment, in focus. Read more

Two Penn scientists awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine for work with mRNA COVID vaccines

Two scientists who worked for decades in obscurity were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for research that led to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The prestigious award was given Monday to Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman, who met in 1997 at a hallway copy machine at the University of Pennsylvania. Their work resulted in more than 600 million mRNA vaccines delivered to Americans as of early May to protect against severe COVID-19. Read more

Photo of the day: A famous backdrop for Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney transformed a street market near the Eiffel Tower into an eco-showcase, celebrating her highest sustainability percentage yet. Draped in nostalgia, McCartney’s designs channeled ’70s thrift shop vibes, recalling borrowed outfits from her iconic parents. Click here for the most glamorous collections, celeb sightings and eye-popping looks.

